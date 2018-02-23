Top-seeded Wells boys return to regional title game after Thursday win

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

By Staff, Journal Tribune • February 23, 2018 12:09 pm

The top-seeded Wells boys basketball team jumped out to an 18-5 lead over No. 5 Gray-New Gloucester and never looked back as the Warriors rolled to a 54-33 win in the Class B South semifinals at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Thursday evening.

Wells will now face No. 2 Cape Elizabeth in the regional finals on Saturday at 2:45 p.m. back at the Portland arena.

The Warriors led 34-8 at halftime and were able to withstand a run from the Patriots in the third quarter to secure the trip to the regional title game.

Cameren Cousins led the Warriors with 20 points. Tyler Bridge added 12 points and Matt Sherburne finished with 10 points.

Wells would also get seven points from Dylan Whitney and Matt Tufts added five points in the win.

The Warriors will play in the Class B South championship game for the second straight year. They won the regional title in 2016-17.

