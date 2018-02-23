Friday’s high school tourney basketball summaries

Updated:
GIRLS
Class A North final
HAMPDEN 42, MESSALONSKEE 37
Messalonskee (14-6)
Wener 4-3-12, Lowell, Seekins 1-0-2, Parent, Wilson 1-0-2, Mayo, Martin, Genness 2-1-6, Turner 5-4-14; Totals: 13-8-37
Hampden Acad. (18-2)
Bouchard 1-0-2, Brillant 3-3-9, Gilpin 1-0-2, Scott 2-0-4, Donovan 5-1-11, Narofsky 1-2-4, Wildman 3-3-10; Totals: 16-9-42
Messalonskee 5 15 27 35 37
Hampden Acad. 11 19 26 35 42
3-pt. goals — Wener 2, Genness; Wildman
Class C North
Semifinals
HOULTON 41, CENTRAL 38
Houlton (20-0)
Ewings 2 0-0 4, Graham 1 0-0 2, Bouchard 7 7-8 21, Solomon, Brown, Condon, Worthley 2 3-5 8, Flewelling 2 0-0 6; Totals: 14 10-13 41
Central (18-3)
Smith, S. Allen 5 4-5 17, Campbell, A. Allen 1 2-2 5, Speed, Cohen 4 1-2 9, E. Smith 2 3-9 7; Totals: 12 10-18 38
Houlton 15 22 25 41
Central 9 17 23 38
3-pt. goals — Houlton (3): Flewelling 2, Worthley 1. Central (4): S. Allen 3, A. Allen 1.
DEXTER 36, CALAIS 15
Calais (15-6)
Cook 2-12 0-0 5, Maxwell 0-1 0-0 0, McVicar 1-6 1-4 3, Huckins 2-10 0-0 5, Bitar 1-2 0-0 2, Bassett, Foccardi, Fredette, Johnson Totals 6-31 1-4 15
Dexter (17-3)
Grant 5-15 3-4 16, Batron 2-4 0-2 4, Webber 0-1 2-2 2, Av. Herrick 5-10 4-4 14, Beem 0-1 0-0- 0, Cummings 0-2 0-0 0, Wakefield 0-1 0-0 0, Deering, Ad. Herrick, Paige Totals 12-34 9-12 36
Calais 3 7 15 15
Dexter 6 18 24 36
3-pt. goals: Calais 2-18: Cook 1-8, Huckins 1-7, McVicar 0-2, Maxwell 0-1; Dexter 3-11: Grant 3-10, Av. Herrick 0-1
BOYS
Class A North final
HAMPDEN 43, MEDOMAK VALLEY 21
Medomak Valley (13-8)
Creamer 1-0-2, Clevette 0-2-2, Starr, Bowman 1-09-2, Stewart 1-0-2, Allaire 0-1-1, White, Murphy, Spear, Emerson 1-2-5, Coughlin, Goldrup 1-0-2, Reed 2-0-5, Morrison; Totals: 7-5-21
Hampden Acad. (19-2)
Wolfington 0-2-2, Winch 5-2-14, Johnston, M. Raye, Dougherty 2-0-4, Lausier 2-0-4, Roy, Webb, T. Raye 4-0-9, McIntyre 4-2-10, Todd, Hutchings;
Totals: 17-6-43
Medomak Valley 3 12 16 21
Hampden Acad. 14 19 33 43
3-pt. goals — Emerson, Reed; Winch 2, T. RayeClass C
Class C North
Semifinals
FORT FAIRFIELD 53, MATTANAWCOOK 45
Fort Fairfield (18-2)
Cyr 8-14 2-5 24, M. Langner 0-1 0-0 0, Harvey 6-16 1-3 13, McNamee 4-6 0-0 8, Watson 1-3 2-5 4, Sprague 2-4 0-0 4, Keegan, C. Griffeth, Cormier, G. Griffeth, C. Langner; Totals: 21-44 9-16 53
Mattanawcook (13-7)
Brown 4-12 4-5 12, Thompson 3-10 0-0 9, Arnold 0-4 0-2 0, Spencer-Thompson 9-20 1-3 19, Markie 1-5 2-2 5, Ring 0-3 0-0 0, Woodman 0-2 0-0 0, Milner 0-3 0-0 0, Weatherbee 0-1 0-0 0, Hanscom, Pepin, Farrington; Totals: 17-60 7-11 45
Fort Fairfield 14 28 40 53
Mattanawcook Academy 14 22 31 45
3-pt. goals — Fort Fairfield (2-9): Cyr 2-3, Langner 0-1, Harvey 0-4, Watson 0-1; Mattanawcook Academy (4-19): Thompson 3-10, Brown 0-1, Markie 1-4, Woodman 0-2, Milner 0-1, Weatherbee 0-1
GSA 76, FORT KENT 53
Fort Kent (16-5)
Jandreau 4-13 5-8 13, Rocheleau 3-9 0-0 9, Chasse 0-0 0-0 0, Delisle 4-9 1-3 10, Soucy 0-2 2-2 2, J. Jandreau 0-0 0-0 0, Roy 0-0 0-0 0, Plourde 2-2 0-0 4, Daigle 3-10 6-8 12, Paradis 1-4 0-0 2, Ouellette 1-4 0-0 2; Totals 17-49 15-21 53
George Stevens (20-1)
Cote 0-0 0-0 0, C. Mattson 1-7 1-2 3, Mote 0-0 0-0 0, Wardwell 1-2 2-2 4, Schildroth 12-25 1-2 30, Szwez 1-1 0-0 2, M. Mattson 5-7 2-6 12, Dannenberg 2-4 2-2 7, Zentz 2-3 1-2 5, Simmons 5-9 0-0 13; Totals 29-57 9-16 76
Fort Kent 12 23 39 53
GSA 11 34 51 76
3-pt. goals — Fort Kent (4-14): Jandreau 0-1, Rocheleau 3-7, Delisle 1-3, Soucy 0-1, Paradis 0-2; GSA (9-20): C. Mattson 0-1, Wardwell 0-1, Schildroth 5-11, M. Mattson 0-1, Dannenberg 1-3, Simmons 3-3
Comments