Warm temps force Maine town to haul in snow for winter festival

By Liz Gotthelf, Journal Tribune • February 23, 2018 1:05 pm

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Much of the area snow may have melted away with this week’s warm weather, but there’s still plenty of snow on Old Orchard Street for OOB365’s Winter Carnival.

Town Manager Larry Mead said at Tuesday night’s Town Council meeting that the town’s Public Works Department had been hauling snow to Old Orchard Street to build up enough to make the carnival’s signature sledding hill.

“The show will go on,” said Mead. “There will be sledding.”

The annual event, sponsored by local community group OOB365, begins tonight with a sledding party from 4 to 8 p.m. All are welcome. There will be sleds available or people can bring their own.

The sledding hill will also be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m on Saturday. There will be pony rides from noon to 3 p.m. and rides on the OOB365 Express trackless train. The Palace Playland arcade will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and JJ’s Eatery is hosting a character breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Old Orchard Beach Community Food Pantry van will be at the top of Old Orchard Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday collecting donations of non-perishable food. The pantry’s goal is to collect 1,000 pounds of food, according to a press release from the pantry.

OOB365 President Sharri MacDonald said she was grateful for the help from the town’s Public Works Department. She said last year’s Winter Carnival attracted more than 900 people.

“This is our event to make a fun staycation for the kids in our community that don’t get to go on vacation during this week,” said MacDonald.

