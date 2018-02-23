Maine dance instructor faces sex abuse charge

By Lincoln County News • February 23, 2018 4:35 pm

Updated: February 23, 2018 5:02 pm

A 31-year-old male dance instructor faces a felony charge of sexual abuse of a minor in a case involving a student at a Newcastle studio.

Ryan Morrill, of North Monmouth, works as a dance instructor in Auburn, Augusta, Lewiston, Newcastle, Thomaston, and Winthrop, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, Feb. 21, the sheriff’s office received information about the case and started an investigation. The investigation revealed that Morrill “was involved sexually with” a female teenager for about 10 months, according to the press release.

The sheriff’s office arrested Morrill and he was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscassset, where bail was set at $1,000 cash.

“It is possible there are other victims involved in this case,” Lt. Michael Murphy said in the press release. The sheriff’s office encourages any other victims to contact Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins or their local law enforcement agency.

“This investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected,” Murphy said.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about the case to contact Rollins at 882-7332.

To reach a sexual assault advocate, call the Statewide Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Line at 800-871-7741, TTY 888-458-5599. This free and confidential 24-hour service is accessible from anywhere in Maine. Calls are automatically routed to the closest sexual violence service provider.