UMaine women entertaining BU in Hockey East quarterfinal series

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • February 22, 2018 7:29 pm

The University of Maine’s women’s hockey team has never won a Hockey East playoff game, going 0-11.

The third-seeded Black Bears, 17-12-5 overall and 11-9-4 in Hockey East, will try to finally break through this weekend when they host No. 6 Boston University (13-15-6, 8-11-5) in a best-of-three quarterfinal round series.

The games will be on Friday, Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday at 2 p.m. at Alfond Arena.

UMaine won all three regular season meetings but the Terriers didn’t have Patty Kazmaier Award finalist Victoria Bach (36 goals, 25 assists) and her linemate, Rebecca Leslie (21 & 30) for the last two games.

The Patty Kazmaier Award goes to the nation’s top women’s Division I hockey player and Bach is one of 10 finalists.

While the Black Bears have never won a HE playoff game, Boston University has been the league’s best playoff team with a 22-7 record and five tournament championships.

BU is 11-2 in the quarterfinals but the Terriers have always been at home for the quarterfinals as a top four seed.

The two teams have never met in the postseason.

The Terriers enter the series with a 5-2-2 record over its previous nine games while UMaine is 0-3-1 in its last four although those four games were against second seed Providence (0-1-1) and top seed Boston College (0-2).

In addition to center Bachi and right wing Leslie, who are both seniors, the Terriers are also led by defenseman Abby Cook (2 & 23) and freshman goalie Corinne Schroeder (12-7-4, 2.41 goals-against average, .917 save percentage).

UMaine has been led by LW Tereza Vanisova (13 & 26), C Brooke Stacey (10 & 15), RW Michelle Weis (9 & 10), defenseman Alyson Matteau (5 & 9) and goalie Carly Jackson, whose 1.88 goals-against average led the conference. The Amherst, Nova Scotia, native is 15-10-5 and has a .927 save percentage.

