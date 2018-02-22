University of Maine Black Bear Sports
February 23, 2018
University of Maine Black Bear Sports

UMaine women entertaining BU in Hockey East quarterfinal series

By Larry Mahoney, BDN Staff

The University of Maine’s women’s hockey team has never won a Hockey East playoff game, going 0-11.

The third-seeded Black Bears, 17-12-5 overall and 11-9-4 in Hockey East, will try to finally break through this weekend when they host No. 6 Boston University (13-15-6, 8-11-5) in a best-of-three quarterfinal round series.

The games will be on Friday, Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday at 2 p.m. at Alfond Arena.

UMaine won all three regular season meetings but the Terriers didn’t have Patty Kazmaier Award finalist Victoria Bach (36 goals, 25 assists) and her linemate, Rebecca Leslie (21 & 30) for the last two games.

The Patty Kazmaier Award goes to the nation’s top women’s Division I hockey player and Bach is one of 10 finalists.

While the Black Bears have never won a HE playoff game, Boston University has been the league’s best playoff team with a 22-7 record and five tournament championships.

BU is 11-2 in the quarterfinals but the Terriers have always been at home for the quarterfinals as a top four seed.

The two teams have never met in the postseason.

The Terriers enter the series with a 5-2-2 record over its previous nine games while UMaine is 0-3-1 in its last four although those four games were against second seed Providence (0-1-1) and top seed Boston College (0-2).

In addition to center Bachi and right wing Leslie, who are both seniors, the Terriers are also led by defenseman Abby Cook (2 & 23) and freshman goalie Corinne Schroeder (12-7-4, 2.41 goals-against average, .917 save percentage).

UMaine has been led by LW Tereza Vanisova (13 & 26), C Brooke Stacey (10 & 15), RW Michelle Weis (9 & 10), defenseman Alyson Matteau (5 & 9) and goalie Carly Jackson, whose 1.88 goals-against average led the conference. The Amherst, Nova Scotia, native is 15-10-5 and has a .927 save percentage.

