Thursday’s high school basketball tourney summaries

Tourney basketball
HIGH SCHOOL
Semifinals
Girls
Class D
WOODLAND 54, DEER ISLE-STONINGTON 45
Woodland (17-3)
Russell 0-5 0-0 0, Cox 2-4 1-1 5, Smith 4-8 7-10 16, K. Erskine 4-10 0-0 8, Curtis 10-13 4-6 24, Beers 0-2 0-2 0, Monk 0-3 1-2 1; Totals 20-45 13-21 54
Deer Isle-Stonington (17-1)
Vaughn 2-6 0-0 4, Hutchinson 3-7 0-1 6, Limeburner 4-15 0-1 8, Gray 7-22 0-1 19, Morey 1-11 0-0 0, Hardy 1-3 1-4 3, R. Eaton 1-5 0-0 3; Totals: 19-69 1-7 45
Woodland 16 29 40 54
Deer Isle-Stonington 9 13 29 45
3-pt. goals — Woodland (1-6): Russell 0-4, Smith 1-1; Deer Isle-Stonington (6-25): Eaton 1-3, Limeburner 0-2, Gray 5-15, Morey 0-5
SACS 73, Katahdin 41
Southern Aroostook (18-2)
Vose, Vining 3 7-8 13, Porter 7 0-0 16, K. Daggett 2 2-2 6, G. Brewer, Landry 0 0-2 0, S. Brewer 4 4-4 12, Slauenwhite 2 0-0 5, Nadeau, Mathers 4 5-6 14, B. Daggett 1 0-0 2, Skinner 1 0-0 2, Cummings 1 1-2 3, Botting; Totals: 25 19-24 73
Katahdin (11-9)
Cullen 1 0-0 2, McNalley 0 0-2 0, Kyllonen 1 1-4 3, Gardiner, Lane, Drew 1 0-0 2, Rickards 3 0-0 7, Lewis 1 0-0 2, Unterreiner, H. Landry 5 7-8 17, Libby, M. Landry 4 0-0 8, Kyllonen; Totals: 16 8-14 41
SACS 24 40 56 73
Katahdin 12 17 30 41
3-pt. goals — Katahdin (1): Rickards 1; Southern Aroostook (4): Porter 2, Slauenwhite 1, Mathers 1
Boys
JONESPORT-BEALS 46, MACHIAS 36
Machias (13-8)
A Wentzell 0-5 1-2 1, Hanscom, Moody, Mersereau 3-7 0-0 6, Marotta 5-21 4-5 16, Archer, Albert 3-14 1-2 9, Dray, Gooch 1-3 1-1 3, Alley, Look, T. Wentzell 0-2 1-2 1, Holland; Totals: 12-52 8-12 36
Jonesport-Beals (16-3)
Farnsworth, Beal 0-3 2-2 2, Carver V 3-7 2-2 8, M. Crowley 1-1 0-0 3, A. Robinson 2-8 2-6 6, K. Crowley 1-8 2-2 5, Cirone 1-3 0-0 3, Vincent, Grant 2-5 0-0 4, Faulkingham 1-2 0-0 2, Alley 4-9 3-4 11, N. Robinson, Reynolds 1-1 0-0 2, Childers 0-1 0-0 0; Totals: 16-43 11-16 46
Machias 9 12 23 36
Jonesport-Beals 5 20 28 36
3-pt. goals — Machias (4-23): Marotta 2-12, Albert 2-8, A. Wentzell 0-2, Gooch 0-1; Jonesport-Beals: (3-12): M. Crowley 1-1, Cirone 1-3, K. Crowley 1-5, Robinson 0-1, A. Beal 0-2
WOODLAND 63, SCHENCK 50
Schenck (9-11)
Pennell, Stanley, Dionne 4-12 0-0 10, Hannon 5-6 1-1 11, Smith, DeRoos, Danforth 1-3 0-0 2, Adams 4-6 0-0 12, Davis 2-5 0-0 5, Powers, Thompson 4-11 1-2 10, Grant; Totals: 20-43 2-3 50
Woodland (17-3)
Miller 1-1 2-3 4, Plissey 7-12 3-3 21, Hayward 8-15 2-3 19, Phelps 1-5 0-4 2, Gardner 3-8 0-2 8, Worden 4-10 1-4 9, Damon, Morrison 0-2 0-0 0, Howland; Totals: 24-54 8-19 63
Schenck 16 25 36 50
Woodland 16 26 44 63
3-pt. goals — Schenck (8-16): Adams 4-4, Dionne 2-6, Davis 1-2, Thompson 1-4, Hannon 0-1; Woodland (7-12): Plissey 4-6, Gardner 2-4, Hayward 1-1, Morrison 0-1
(Wednesday night’s late games)
Boys
Class A
HAMPDEN ACAD. 58, CONY 43
Cony (14-6)
Bowers 2-5 2-4 6, McCormick 4-14 2-3 12, Butler 0-1 0-0 0, A. Poulin 1-7 0-0 3, Marzocchi, Stratton 2-4 0-1 5, Dearborn 0-5 0-0 0, N. Poulin 0-1 0-0 0, Roddy 6-12 0-0 12, Wozniak, Cunningham 1-1 0-0 2, Dacus 1-2 0-0 3; Totals: 17-47 4-8 43
Hampden Acad. (18-2)
Wolfington 1-4 4-6 6, Winch 7-8 1-1 16, M. Raye 0-1 0-0 0, Dougherty, Lausier 6-13 0-0 18, Webb 0-1 0-0 0, T. Raye 5-8 1-3 13, McIntyre 2-8 1-3 5, Hutchings; Totals: 21-43 7-13 56
Cony 13 27 35 43
Hampden Acad. 18 35 46 58
3-pt. goals — Cony (5-19): McCormick 2-8, Dacus 1-2, Stratton 1-3, A. Parlin 1-4, Dearborn 0-2; Hampden Acad. (9-18): Lausier 6-9, T. Raye 2-4, Winch 1-2, Wolfington 0-1, M. Raye 0-1, Webb 0-1
Class B
Hermon 57, Winslow 32
WINSLOW (16-4)
Pomeroy 4-10 1-3 11, Wildes 1-10 0-0 2, Lapierre 2-6 0-0 6, Morneault 2-10 2-6 6, Goldsmith 1-1 1-2 3, Campbell 2-5 0-0 4, Gagnon 0-1 0-0 0, Winslow, LaFlamme, Dart Totals 12-43 4-11 32
HERMON (20-0)
Godfrey 3-8 0-0 6, C. Hawes 3-7 0-2 6, Marseille 6-10 4-5 16, Varney 2-5 0-0 5, Trask 3-6 2-2 10, Bergeron 2-4 0-0 6, T. Hawes 2-3 0-0 4, Bishop 2-2 0-0 4, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Michaud Totals 23-46 6-9 57
Winslow 3 13 23 32
Hermon 17 26 37 57
3-pt. Goals: Winslow 4-12: Lapierre 2-4, Pomeroy 2-5, Wildes 0-2, Morneault 0-1; Hermon 5-12: Trask 2-5, Bergeron 2-2, Varney 1-2, C. Hawes 0-1, Johnson 0-1, T, Hawes 0-1
Girls
Class B
PRESQUE ISLE 55, HERMON 52
Presque Isle (15-5)
Michaud 0-0 3-4 3, Wheaton 9-19 15-18 35, Skidgel 0-2 0-0 0, Castonguay 2-2 0-0 6, Rodriguez 1-5 0-1 2, Thompson 1-1 2-2 5, Rider 2-3 0-1 4, Jandreau 0-1 0-0 0, Haley Totals 15-33 21-26 55
Hermon (17-3)
Allain 2-6 0-0 5, Chasse 2-5 0-0 5, Page 3-7 0-0 6, L. Plissey 3-6 7-8 13, Pullen 4-14 1-2 12, Tracy 1-2 0-0 2, P. Plissey 2-6 0-0 4, Curtis 1-1 2-2 5, Cowan Totals 18-48 10-12 9 52
Presque Isle 12 21 35 55
Hermon 8 17 29 52
3-pt. goals: Presque Isle 5-13: Wheaton 2-7, Castonguay 2-2, Skidgel 0-1, Jandreau 0-1, Kingsbury 0-1; Hermon 6-16: Pullen 3-8, Chasse 1-1, Allain 1-3, Curtis 1-2, P. Plissey 0-2
