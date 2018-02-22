On Deck, a sports calendar

February 22, 2018 5:15 pm

ADVENTURE RACING

WATERVILLE — Thomas College fourth annual Dirty Dog Mud Run is a 5K, 14-obstacle course that loops through the woods and campus on Sunday, April 15. Obstacles range from monkey bars, tire flips, mud crawl, bucket carry, 3-, 4-, and 5-foot walls, and trails. New courses this year include a water cannon, hay bales to crawl over and through, and a net crawl through the mud. The elite heat begins at 8:45 a.m. and all others at 10-minute intervals beginning at 9 a.m. Dirty Dog Mud Run is family-friendly, with a kids race, food trucks, and a D.J. Registration is open online at https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/Waterville/ThomasCollegeDirtyDogMudRun. The cost of the run is $45. All proceeds support Thomas College’s student recreation. For information, visit www.thomas.edu or contact MacKenzie Riley at rileym@thomas.edu or 859-1313.

BASEBALL

PRESQUE ISLE — On Feb. 26, the Northern Maine Board of Approved Baseball Umpires will begin its annual clinic for prospective umpires at Northern Maine Community College in the Edmond’s Conference Center in Presque Isle at 5:30 p.m. Successful candidates who pass the written exam after week five will then attend two classes of umpiring mechanics and begin umpiring sub-varsity games this spring. The cost of the clinic is $45 and includes rulebook, casebook, printed materials and exam. For more information contact board clinician Bill Casavant at 207-551- 5778 or bballump34@yahoo.com

GORHAM — The University of Southern Maine Huskies baseball team and coaching staff, led by veteran head coach Ed Flaherty, will be hosting the Huskies’ 28th annual Winter Clinics 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 25 and March 4 at Costello Sports Complex Field House. Geared toward players in grades 3-12. Topics will include skill development, work ethic, academics and social development. Players should wear appropriate attire, including sneakers, and bring their own equipment. $60 for one day, $100 for both dates. For information contact coach Flaherty at 207-780-5474. Online registration form can be found by clicking http://usm.maine.edu/athletic-camps-clinics/athletic-clinic-schedule.

BREWER — The Eastern Maine Baseball Umpires Association will conduct new umpire classes starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 1, at Brewer Community School Library. The classes run every Thursday for six weeks. EMBUA umpires work middle school and high school baseball games in the Penobscot and Hancock county areas. Games typically start at 4 p.m. and will be assigned close to your work or home. The course fee is $25 and includes instruction manuals and rulebook. For information, visit www.easternmaineumpires.org or email steve@herrickandsalsbury.com

HAMPDEN — Bronco Little League of Hampden/Newburgh/Winterport will hold its annual meeting to plan for the upcoming baseball and softball season at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, at Hampden Academy cafeteria. Volunteers, parents and interested community members are welcome to attend. Annual planning and board elections will be on the agenda. Contact Pete Huston, League President, with inquiries. 318-8916.

BASKETBALL

BANGOR— Maine Select Basketball Club Tryouts, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, Hermon Elementary School, 235 Billings Rd. Middle school boys and younger: 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.; High school boys: 12:15-1:30 p.m.; Middle school girls and younger: 1:30-2:45 p.m.; High school girls: 2:45-4 p.m. There is no tryout fee. Additional info can be found at www.maineselectbasketball.com.

BAILEYVILLE — Downeast Credit Union basketball tournament. Grades 8 and under, boys: March 17-18; girls: March 24-25, $130 per team, three-game minimum; board-certified officials, team trophies, Hotshot Competition; contact Michael Boes at 214-8784 or recreation@baileyville.org

CALAIS — 29th annual Calais Recreation International Basketball Classics, 5 p.m., March 10-11 for grades 7-8 girls tournament; March 17-18 for boys and girls grades 5-6; and March 24-25 for boys in grades 7-8, at Calais High School. Each of the three weekends limited to the first eight teams to register and pay the $160 fee. Call or email Craig Morrison at 207-454-2761, or calaisrec@calaismaine.org with questions.

PRESQUE ISLE — The Aroostook Basketball Camp has announced its summer dates. Ages 9-15, boys: June 25-29; girls: July 9-13, at Presque Isle High School gymnasiums. Camps are designed to give each player the opportunity to develop his or her basketball skills through drills, games and lectures. The coaching staff will be made up of successful high school and college coaches. Camp counselors will be high school and college players who will relate their playing experiences and help with instruction. Contact Bill Casavant at 764-0810 or bballump34@yahoo.com, on Facebook at Aroostook Basketball Camp.

GOLF

BREWER — The Brewer Parks & Recreation Department is accepting registrations for the Noon Time Tee Time Golf Lessons, beginning Thursday, March 15. The four-week session is designed for golfers of all abilities, for beginners through experienced. PGA Professional Mark Hall will bring years of teaching experience to benefit all participants. Register now by going to www.brewerrec.com. Fee is $40 for residents and $50 for non-residents. Maximum class size is 10.

ROAD RACING

LAMOINE — Flattop 5K Road Race, Saturday, March 31 at Lamoine School on Rte. 184, 1-mile kids races at 9:30 a.m., 5K at 10 a.m., $1 fee for mile, $15 for 5K, entry forms available at Eden Athletics, Sub 5 website and Lamoine town government sites, for questions, call Robin Emery 667-9219.

ORONO — 11th annual Healthy High 5K, 10K and 1 Mile fun run at 5 p.m. April 20; The 5K/10K run/walk will start at the New Balance Recreation Center on the University of Maine campus and will continue on a course around campus ending back at the Rec center. Both the 5K course and the 10K course are certified by USATF. Register at https://racewire.com/register.php?id=8645

THOMASTON — Trekkers will host the fifth annual Thomaston Trek 5K/10K Run and 5K Walk 7:30-10:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 3, start and finish at the Thomaston Academy/Thomaston Public Library, 60 Main St. Advance online registration for Thomaston Trek is $25 per person at www.trekkers.org (through May 30). The registration fee on the day of the run/walk will be $35. The run/walk begins at 8:30 a.m., rain or shine. Parking at Thomaston Academy/Thomaston Public Library, and St. James Church. Participants raise money for Trekkers by asking family and friends to support them. Fundraising page on EverydayHero.com. Proceeds benefit Trekkers’ programs for local youth. For information about Thomaston Trek or Trekkers, contact the office at 594-5095 or www.trekkers.org.

SOFTBALL

BANGOR — Classes for new softball umpires at Bangor Parks and Rec, 647 Main St., first class Sunday March 4, 6 p.m., Maine ASA/USA Softball District and Eastern Maine Board of Federation Softball Umpires will be hosting, classes cover middle and high school, youth and adult softball; for more information, contact Tracy Willette at Tracy.Willette@bangormaine.Gov or call 992-4490.