Read Justice Murray’s full judgment in the murder trial of Philip Scott Fournier

Gabor Degre | BDN

Bangor Daily News • February 22, 2018 2:27 pm

Updated: February 22, 2018 4:21 pm

The man accused of killing 16-year-old Joyce McLain nearly four decades ago was found guilty of murder Thursday by a Superior Court judge, culminating one of the longest homicide investigations in Maine’s history.