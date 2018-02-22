Read Justice Murray’s full judgment in the murder trial of Philip Scott Fournier

Updated:
The man accused of killing 16-year-old Joyce McLain nearly four decades ago was found guilty of murder Thursday by a Superior Court judge, culminating one of the longest homicide investigations in Maine’s history.
The man accused of killing 16-year-old Joyce McLain nearly four decades ago was found guilty of murder Thursday by a Superior Court judge, culminating one of the longest homicide investigations in Maine’s history.
Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.
Comments