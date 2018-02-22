State
February 22, 2018
Read Justice Murray’s full judgment in the murder trial of Philip Scott Fournier

Gabor Degre | BDN
Superior Court Justice Ann Murray during the opening arguments of Philip Scott Fournier’s trial at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor on Jan. 22, 2018. Fournier was ultimately found guilty of the murder of Joyce McLain in 1980.
Bangor Daily News
Updated:

The man accused of killing 16-year-old Joyce McLain nearly four decades ago was found guilty of murder Thursday by a Superior Court judge, culminating one of the longest homicide investigations in Maine’s history.

