Police investigate threat at Rockland campus

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • February 22, 2018 1:20 pm

Police are investigating threatening statements allegedly made Thursday by a student at the University College at Rockland.

The doors to the school are locked, but classes are still going on, as Rockland police continue the threat, according to Domna Giatas, a University of Maine at Augusta spokesperson.

University College at Rockland, located in a business complex on Route 1, is an extension of the University of Maine at Augusta.

The threatening statements allegedly made by the student at the Rockland school Thursday morning were reported to authorities, Giatas said, and the student is no longer on the premises.

Giatas declined to elaborate on the nature of the threatening statements.

A message left with the Rockland Police Department was not immediately returned Thursday afternoon.

