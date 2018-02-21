UMaine women’s basketball team faces key game at Vermont

February 21, 2018 5:12 pm

Women’s Basketball

MAINE vs. VERMONT

Time, site: Thursday, 7 p.m., Patrick Gymnasium, Burlington, Vermont

Records: UMaine 18-9 (11-3 America East), Vermont (8-19, 5-9)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 57-34, UMaine 64-55 on 1/15/18

Key players: Maine — 6-1 G Blanca Millan (17.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.2 steals, 1.6 assists per game), 5-8 G Julie Brosseau (11.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.2 apg), 5-10 F Tanesha Sutton (11.2 ppg, 7 rpg, 3 apg, 2.1 spg), 6-1 F Fanny Wadling (6.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.8 apg), 5-6 G Dor Saar (5.7 ppg, 2.8 apg, 2.3 rpg), 5-8 G Parise Rossignol (4.5 ppg, 2.2 rpg); Vermont — 6-3 F Hanna Crymble (17.4 ppg, 5.7 ppg, 1.3 apg), 5-11 G Sydney Smith (11 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.5 apg), 6-2 F Cassidy Derda (6.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg), 5-8 G Kristina White (6.4 ppg, 4 rpg, 1.4 apg), 5-8 G Hayley Robertson (4.2 ppg, 2 rpg), 5-9 G Katie Lavelle (2.4 ppg, 4 apg, 3.8 rpg)

Game notes: UMaine has won nine of its last 10 games while UVM has lost three in a row. But the Catamounts have some noteworthy wins this season over co-league leader Albany and preseason No. 1 New Hampshire and the Catamounts gave the Black Bears a good battle in January, losing 64-55. Crymble had 21 points vs. UMaine and was a tough matchup for the Black Bears. Crymble’s 54.6 percent shooting from the floor and 89.5 percent foul shooting are each second best in the conference. Millan had scored in double figures for 26 consecutive games and she is ninth in the country in steals (86) and 12th in steals per game. Millan had 23 points and 10 rebounds in the January victory over Vermont.