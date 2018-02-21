Boetsch slated for April 14 UFC bout

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • February 21, 2018 6:09 pm

Lincolnville native Tim “The Barbarian” Boetsch will end a nearly 10-month hiatus from the Octagon on April 14 when the veteran middleweight battles Brazilian Antonio Carlos Junior on the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s UFC on Fox 29 card to be held at the Glen Rivera Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The 37-year-old Boetsch, 21-11 overall and 12-10 in the UFC, has been idle since scoring a second-round technical knockout victory over former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks last June 25 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

In that bout, Boetsch used a right leg kick to stun Hendricks and then a succession of right uppercuts to induce referee Kevin McDonald to stop the bout at 46 seconds of the second round.

That victory earned the former four-time state wrestling champion from Camden-Rockport High School in Rockport a $50,000 UFC performance of the night bonus and was the third win in his last four fights, with all by knockout.

Boetsch’s lone loss since January 2016 was by first-round submission to Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza on Feb. 11, 2017 — a fight Boetsch took on short notice.

Souza currently is ranked second among UFC middleweights while Boetsch is just outside the top 15 of the 185-pound weight division.

Boetsch, who lives in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, and trains with former boxer and ranked UFC contender Marcus Davis, has 11 knockouts and five wins by submission during his professional career.

Carlos Junior, 27, is 10-2 with one no contest overall, 6-2 in the UFC with four victories by submission and one knockout. The native of Joao Pessoa, Paraiba, Brazil, has won his last four bouts, the most recent a first-round stoppage of Jack Marshman via rear-naked choke at UFC Fight Night 119 last Oct. 28.

The scheduled main event of UFC on Fox 29 is a lightweight battle between top contenders Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.