Hermon boys stay undefeated, beat Winslow to reach ‘B’ North title contest

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • February 21, 2018 10:27 pm

Updated: February 22, 2018 12:48 am

BANGOR — After building a 16-point lead early in the second quarter, undefeated Hermon High School Hawks found its lead whittled down to three by a gritty Winslow team with 1:48 remaining in the third period of Wednesday night’s Class B North semifinal at the Cross Insurance Center.

But the explosive Hawks erupted for seven points in 43 seconds to trigger a run of 14 unanswered points and went on to post a 57-32 victory over the fourth-seeded Black Raiders.

Top seed Hermon (20-0) takes on No. 2 Mount Desert Island of Bar Harbor (17-3) in Saturday’s 3:35 p.m. championship game.

“They’re one of the top five teams in the state, regardless of class,” said Winslow coach Ken Lindlof. “Our kids didn’t lay down and feel sorry for themselves. They’ve been a competitive, resilient group all year. But we weren’t able to sustain it. Hermon spreads you out, makes you cover corner to corner, sideline to sideline. They have great shooters, an inside presence, Marseille is real good with the basketball and they play great team defense.”

Hermon missed its first five shots of the third period as Winslow (16-4) rattled off 10 straight points to pull within 26-23.

Keenan Marseille’s eight-foot runner provided Hermon with its first points of the quarter and he was also fouled. He missed the free throw but Garrett Trask grabbed the rebound and put it in to make it 30-23.

Seconds later, Trask buried a 3-pointer and the Hawks closed out the quarter with a Cody Hawes basket and two Marseille free throws to expand the lead to 37-23.

Joel Bergeron’s 3-pointer opened the fourth quarter to cap the 14-0 run.

“We knew we had to pick it up because Winslow is a tough team and they could come back on us,” said senior guard Marseille, who scored a game-high 16 points. “We weren’t being aggressive enough. We had to take it to the basket.”

Trask complemented Marseille with 10 points and two assists while Jacob Godfrey, Hawes and Bergeron posted six points each. Hawes also logged eight rebounds and six assists and Godfrey added six rebounds and two blocked shots. Isaac Varney contributed five points, four rebounds and two assists.

Colby Pomeroy paced Winslow with 11 points and three rebounds. Jake Lapierre and Jack Morneault had six points apiece and Morneault also had three rebounds. Michael Wildes had three assists.

“The kids were relentless on defense and they got some rebounds,” said Hermon coach Mark Reed, who took a timeout during Winslow’s run to ‘wake our kids up a little bit.

“They weren’t executing the way they needed to. Their shot selection wasn’t the greatest and their concentration could have been better,” he added.