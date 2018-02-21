Millinocket native killed in robbery that netted 7 suspects $49.20

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • February 21, 2018 3:26 pm

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Millinocket native during a robbery of a New Mexico gas station that netted the accused $49.20.

Daniel J. Martinez, 30, of Albuquerque, has been identified as the alleged shooter. He was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder, armed robbery, tampering with evidence and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to New Mexico media.

Michael Pelkey, 62, of Estancia, New Mexico, died from gunshot wounds on his way to the hospital, state police have said.

Pelkey was working as a clerk at Smith’s Fuel Center in Edgewood when when two armed men came into the station booth on Feb. 11. Wearing a red bandana around his face and holding a semi-automatic Tec-9 handgun, Martinez and another man, 29-year-old Daniel Gonzales, allegedly entered the station booth.

Gonzalez grabbed the money while Pelkey’s back was turned as he helped a customer, state police said.

Pelkey followed the robbers out of the booth after the two and argued with Gonzalez in the parking lot before Martinez allegedly shot Pelkey several times. Pelkey died on his way to the hospital, state police said.

Pelkey lived in Millinocket for many years and still has family in the area, according to former family members.

The robbery was planned with some thoroughness. Thirty-year-old Veronica Martinez and 48-year-old Eileen Sandoval watched the attendant’s booth from a car in the parking lot. When Sandoval discovered the door to the booth was unlocked, she called in a second car.

The two suspects and Morgan Ramirez, 30, Misty Nevarez, 29, and Donald Gregory, 46, pulled up in that second car and the robbery began.

Gonzales was charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, tampering with evidence and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The other five suspects were charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and tampering with evidence.

