Tuesday’s high school basketball tourney sums

GIRLS
Class C
Central 40, Stearns 33
Central (18-2)
R. Smith 3-6 1-3 7, S. Allen 4-16 4-8 12, A. Allen 3-10 0-0 7,Cohen 3-10 0-0 4, E. Smith 2-4 1-2 5, Campbell 1-1 0-0 2, Shaw 0-0 1-2 1, Speed 0-1 0-0, Burns, Reardon Totals 16-48 7-15 40
Stearns (16-4)
Farquhar 0-4 0-0 0, Stanley 3-6 2-2 9, Alley 3-9 2-4 8, Marter 2-5 0-0 4, Ingersoll 4-13 0-3 10, Ugorji 1-2 0-0 2, Waceken Totals 13-39 4-9 33
Central 7 18 31 40
Stearns 6 19 23 33
3-pt. goals: Central 1-5: A. Allen 1-4, S. Allen 0-1; Stearns 3-11: Ingersoll 2-8, Stanley 1-1, Alley 0-1, Farquhar 0-1
Calais 53, Narraguagus 49
Calais (15-5)
Cook 5-7 9-10 22, Maxwell 3-5 0-0 7, McVicar 4-9 2-2 10, Altvater 0-0 0-0 0, Bassett 1-1 1-2 3, Huckins 3-12 0-2 7, Bitar 2-3 0-0 4l; Totals 18-35 12-16 53
Narraguagus (18-2)
Leighton 2-8 3-4 10, Redimarker 0-1 0-0 0, Strout 2-5 1-2 6, Kennedy 0-3 0-2 0, Perry 4-8 0-1 9, Pray 0-1 0-0 0, Alley 3-14 5-6 11, Smith 1-1 0-0 2, Joyce 6-10 0-0 12; Totals 18-54 9-15 49
Calais 11 28 45 53
Narraguagus 15 22 38 49
3-pt. goals — Calais (5-12): Cook 3-3, Maxwell 1-2, McVicar 0-2, Huckins 1-5; Narraguagus (3-13): Leighton 1-4, Redimarker 0-1, Strout 1-1, Kennedy 0-3, Perry 1-4
Dexter 52, Fort Kent 13
Dexter (16-3)
Grant 8-20 2-2 23, Batron 1-4 0-0 2, Webber 2-2 0-0 4, Av. Herrick 4-9 5-5 14, Beem 0-1 0-0 0, Ad. Herrick 1-2 0-0 3, Cummings 0-3 0-0 0, Deering 1-4 0-0 2, Wakefield 0-1 0-0, Paige 2-4 0-0 4, Asbury 0-2 0-0 0; Totals 19-52 7-7 52
Fort Kent (13-7)
LaPointe 0-4 0-2 0, Pelletier 0-5 1-2 1, O’Leary 0-4 0-0 0, Lovley 3-11 0-0 7, Hafford 1-7 3-4 5, Saucier 0-1 0-0 0, Daigle, Bard, Jandreau, Roy; Totals 4-32 4-10 13
Dexter 15 35 48 52
Fort Kent 4 5 7 13
3-pt. goals — Dexter (7-13): Grant 5-9, Av. Herrick 1-3, Ad. Herrick 1-1; Fort Kent (1-9): LaPointe 0-1, Pelletier 0-4, Lovley 1-3, Hafford 0-1
HOULTON 65, PISCATAQUIS 26
Piscataquis (15-5)
Speed 6-21 1-1 14, Halvorsen 0-0 0-0 0, Lemieux 0-4 0-0 0, Chambers 0-0 0-0 0, Adkins 0-2 0-0 0, Rowell 0-8 0-0 0, Hunt 1-3 0-0 2, Lemieux 3-9 0-0 7, Pearl 0-3 0-0 0, Sandy 0-0 0-0 0, Kujawski 1-2 0-0 3, Beckwith 0-0 0-0 0; Totals 11-51 1-1 26
Houlton (19-0)
Ewings 5-7 2-3 12, K. Graham 1-3 0-2 2, M. Graham 1-2 0-0 2, Bouchard 8-14 9-10 25, Ivey 0-2 0-0 0, Solomon 2-5 0-0 4, Brown 0-3 1-2 1 Condon 0-2 0-0 0, Worthley 2-4 0-0 5, Howe 0-2 0-0 0, Buzzeo 0-2 0-0 0, Flewelling 4-16 2-2 12, Ardell 1-2 0-0 2, Mooers 0-1 0-0 0; Totals 24-67 14-19 65
Piscataquis 11 15 15 26
Houlton 18 30 55 65
3-pt. goals — PCHS (3-21): Speed 1-10, Rowell 0-1, Lemieux 1-6, Pearl 0-2, Kujawski 1-2; Houlton (3-15): Ewings 0-1, M. Graham 0-1, Condon 0-1, Worthley 1-2, Flewelling 2-10
BOYS
Class C
FORT KENT 66, C. AROOSTOOK 45
Central Aroostook (14-6)
J. Thomas 1-1 0-0 3, McCrum, Nicholas, B. Thomas 3-12 2-2 10, Bradbury 3-8 0-0 6, Carvell 0-5 0-0 0, Belmain 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 1-5 0-0 2, Pryor 0-1 0-0 0, Anthony, C. Kingsbury 2-8 0-0 4, Grass, H. Kingsbury 6-10 0-0 14, Fitzherbert, Stackpole 3-4 0-0 6; Totals: 19-55 2-2 45
Fort Kent (16-4)
C. Jandreau 5-7 7-10 17, Babin 0-1 0-0 0, Rocheleau 4-7 0-0 9, Chasse, Delisle 5-14 2-3 12, Soucy 0-3 2-2 2, J. Jandreau, Roy, Plourde, Daigle 5-9 8-12 18, Paradis 2-6 3-4 8, Ouellette; Totals: 21-47 22-31 66
C. Aroostook 4 20 33 45
Fort Kent 19 34 49 66
3-pt. goals — C. Aroostook (5-16): H. Kingsbury 2-3, B. Thomas 2-5, J. Thomas 1-1, Bradbury 0-1, Belmain 0-1, Harris 0-1, C. Kingsbury 0-4; Fort Kent (2-11): Rocheleau 1-2, Paradis 1-4, Soucy 0-1, Delisle 0-4
GEORGE STEVENS 55, HOULTON 43
Houlton (15-5)
Porter 0-4 0-0 0, Perfitt 3-8 0-0 6, K. Gentle 6-18 0-0 12, Sennett 0-0 2-2 2, Cook, Callnan, Ivey 0-1 0-0 0, Grant, J. Gentle 1-3 0-0 3, Brewer 4-7 0-1 8, Cleary 5-10 2-2 12, Foley; Totals: 19-51 4-5 43
George Stevens (18-1)
Cole 0-1 0-0 0, C. Mattson 2-5 0-0 5, Mote, Wardwell 2-5 2-4 6, Schildroth 9-19 0-2 23, Szwez, M. Mattson 3-7 3-5 9, Dannenberg 3-4 0-0 7, Zentz 1-3 0-2 2, Simmons 1-4 1-2 3; Totals: 21-48 6-15 55
Houlton 12 22 34 43
Geo. Stevens 17 35 45 55
3-pt. goals — Houlton (1-7): J. Gentle 1-3, Perfitt 0-1, K. Gentle 0-1, Porter 0-2; GSA (7-21): Schildroth 5-12, Dannenberg 1-2, C. Mattson 1-3, Wardwell 0-2, Simmons 0-2
