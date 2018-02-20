Sullivan sets backstroke record, helps MDI boys edge Ellsworth for ‘B’ swimming state championship

February 20, 2018 4:40 pm

Updated: February 20, 2018 5:00 pm

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Monday’s Class B boys swimming and diving state championship meet might better have been termed the “Hancock County Shootout.”

The Mount Desert Island Trojans scored in every event except the diving with 343 points to outlast runner-up Ellsworth (326.5), which had won the Penobscot Valley Conference title less than two weeks ago.

“This group of kids show so much perseverance, they just kept going,” MDI coach Tony DeMuro told the Times Record. “I stressed to these kids to focus on only one thing, this meet. We took the approach to be patient and get here, once here, just go nuts.”

It was MDI’s first state championship since 2009.

Cape Elizabeth claimed third in the team competition with 239 points, followed by Morse of Bath (210), Camden Hills of Rockport (159) and Lincoln Academy of Newcastle (158). Belfast (143), Yarmouth (123), Old Town (118) and Greely (108.5) rounded out the top 10.

Liam Sullivan helped spearhead the effort for MDI on his way to earning recognition as the Swimmer of the Meet. He established a state record with his swim of 51.99 seconds in the 100 backstroke and won the 200 individual medley in 1:53.66.

Sullivan also competed on the Trojans’ first-pace 200 medley relay squad that included Isaac Weaver, Amos Price and Jacob Mitchell and clocked a 1:39.29. He also was part of MDI’s runner-up 400 freestyle relay unit along with Price, Tyler Willis and Mitchell.

“As Tony tells us, this is our singular focus. We swim slow all year to swim fast at this meet,” said Sullivan. “It sometimes got frustrating throughout the year, but it obviously paid off for us today.”

Camden Holmes of Ellsworth set a new standard in the 50 freestyle, stopping the timer with a state record of 21.16 seconds. He also won the 100 free (47.35).

“That was obviously my best time,” said Holmes of his 50 freestyle time. “Even though we didn’t win the meet, we had some great performances from some of my teammates.”

For MDI, Price took second in the 200 freestyle and eighth in the 100 butterfly, Willis claimed fourth in the 500 free and fifth in the 100 fly, and Mitchell placed fourth in the 50 free and sixth in the 100 free.

The Trojans received many contributions as Zeke Valleau wound up sixth in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke, while Weaver, Billy Kerley, Sam Mitchell and Willis participated in the fourth-place 200 free relay entry.

Other scorers included Isaac Mains, Cody Parker, Luiz Estacio and Lanvin Estacio.

Second-place Ellsworth challenged MDI behind the efforts of double-event champions Holmes and Richie Matthews. Matthews won the 100 butterfly (52.93) and the 100 breaststroke (59.37).

Holmes and Matthews also played key roles in the Eagles’ first-place performances in the 200 free (1:29.54) and 400 free relays (3:17.68). Each quartet also included Sean Hill and Austin Baron, who swam the first and second legs, respectively, in each race.

Hill placed second in both the 200 free and the 500 free, while Sam Pelletier notched third-place finishes in the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke and also was a member of Ellsworth’s fourth-place 200 medley relay squad that included Ian Brenner-Simpson, Beckett Markosian and Carter Frank.

Markosian took fourth in the 200 free and 11th in the 100 fly, Baron notched fifth in the 50 free and seventh in the 100 free. The Eagles’ other scoring swimmers were Mark Fuller and Calvin Nelson.

Only three individual champions did not come from either MDI or Ellsworth. They were Rohan Freeman of Cape Elizabeth in the 200 freestyle (1:49.33), Yarmouth’s Sean Whynot in the diving (271.35 points) and Ben Willertz of Morse, the champion in the 500 freestyle (5:06.78).

Eric Maxim of the Times Record contributed to this report