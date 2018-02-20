Maine State Police chief to leave in March for Colby job

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

By Michael Shepherd , BDN Staff • February 20, 2018 12:02 pm

Updated: February 20, 2018 12:34 pm

AUGUSTA, Maine — The chief of the Maine State Police will leave his post in March to become the new security director at Colby College in Waterville.

The hiring of Col. Robert Williams of China, who has led the state police for nearly seven years, was announced by the private Waterville college in a Tuesday news release, saying he’ll start in his new job on March 12.

Williams has been with the state police since 1984, when he became a trooper based in Skowhegan. Gov. Paul LePage promoted Williams to the chief post from his job as the force’s second-in-command shortly after LePage became governor in 2011.

Lt. Col. John Cote is the deputy chief serving under Williams now, and Maine State Police spokesman Stephen McCausland said Cote will act as colonel until the governor names a permanent replacement. The Maine Senate must confirm the appointee after a public hearing.

For a roundup of Maine political news, click here for the Daily Brief. Click here to get Maine’s only newsletter on state politics via email on weekday mornings.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.