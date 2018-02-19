Scarborough wins ‘A’ boys track crown; Cheverus, Scarborough share girls team title

February 19, 2018 8:36 pm

Updated: February 19, 2018 8:54 pm

GORHAM, Maine — Scarborough edged Deering of Portland for the boys title, while Scarborough and Cheverus of Portland wound up sharing the girls crown during Monday’s Class A indoor track and field state championship meet held at the University of Southern Maine.

Cheverus and Scarborough each scored 67 points to finish in a dead heat in the girls meet. It was the first state title in program history for the Stags, while the Red Storm won for the 17th time after taking top honors a year ago.

Gorham placed third with 41 points, while Bonny Eagle of Standish (34), South Portland (32), Thornton Academy of Saco (31), Hampden Academy (26), Noble of North Berwick (23.5), Falmouth (23) and Westbrook (23) tied for ninth to round out the top 10 teams.

The Red Storm boys overcame Deering by 13 points (79-66), while Thornton Academy (47) finished third, Mt. Ararat of Topsham (31) was fourth and Edward Little of Auburn (24) and Windham (24) tied for fifth. Cheverus 923), Skowhegan (21), Falmouth (18) and Brunswick (17) were the other schools among the top 10.

In the boys meet, Jarett Flaker made a clean sweep of the sprints to spearhead the Cape Elizabeth win. Flaker won the 55 meters in 6.50 seconds, claimed the 200 (23.32) and sped to victory in the 400 (49.87).

The Capers’ Anthony Clavette went 6-4 to win the high jump and was fourth in the triple jump. Samuel Cenescar was the runner-up in the high jump and was sixth in the long jump, while Drew Gardner placed second in the pole vault and Tristam Coffin logged a third in the two-mile. Ben Hatch (4th 55, 7th long jump) was another key contributor.

Kyle Jacques of Skowhegan headed the North contingent by taking second in the triple jump and third in the long jump. Hampden Academy’s Wyatt Lord finished second in the mile, where Bangor’s Gabe Coffey took third.

Skowhegan’s Clayton Miller placed third in the pole vault, HA’s Connor Glowa was fourth in the two mile and Sam Hebert of Camden Hills claimed fifth in the high jump.

In the girls meet, three athletes did all of the scoring to help the Stags claim a share of the title with the Red Storm.

Emma Gallant won the 200 (25.94) and the 400 (57.80) and was the runner-up in the 55 meters for Cheverus. Victoria Bossong was second in the 200 and the 400 and finished third in the 55. Emma White was the runner-up in the long and triple jumps and took seventh in the hurdles.

Scarborough placed six girls in the scoring column, led by sprinter Molly Murnane, who won the 55 (7.23) and was third in the 200 and the 400. Anna Gardner was second in the pole vault and ran on a runner-up 4×200 quartet along with Gaby Panagakos (fifth 400), Madison Marinko (third hurdles, seventh long jump) and Emily Labbe (second hurdles, sixth 200 meters).

Bethany Sholl finished fourth in the two mile and fifth in the mile and ran the 4×800 (sixth) with Ellie Patten, Ryanne Cox and Panagakos.

Christie Woodside of Hampden Academy shone while carrying the standard for the PVC-Eastern Maine Indoor Track League. She went 17-4 1/4 to claim the long jump, was third in the triple and placed fourth in the hurdles. Sofia Wittmann continued Bangor High School’s strong presence in the pole vault, taking home the gold medal by clearing 10 feet even.

Hampden Academy’s 4×800 team of Chelsea El-Hajj, Eliza Parker, Moxie Flanagan and Emma Shearer finished third, while Makayla Hoggard and Alyssa Elliott of Bangor placed fifth in the long jump and triple jump, respectively.