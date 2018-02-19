Monday’s high school basketball tourney summaries

Tourney basketball
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS
Class D
JONESPORT-BEALS 64, SACS 55
Jonesport-Beals (15-3)
Beal Jr. 3 0-0 7, Carver 3 1-2 7, M. Crowley, Robinson 5 4-4 14, K. Crowley 5 0-0 10, Grant 3 4-4 10, Faulkingham 2 4-4 8, Alley 4 0-0 8, Reynolds; Totals: 25 13-14 64
Southern Aroostook (7-13)
Morales 3 4-8 10, Rackliff 1 0-1 2, H. Burpee 5 0-0 15, Siltz 6 2-2 17, Malone 2 0-0 5, J. Burpee 0 6-6 6; Totals: 17 12-17 55
Jonesport-Beals 22 38 50 64
Southern Aroostook 15 32 46 55
3-pt. goals — Jonesport Beals: Beal Jr.; Southern Aroostook: H. Burpee 5, Siltz 3, Malone
MACHIAS 56, KATAHDIN 47
Machias (12-7)
A.Wentzell 2-5 2-3 7, Hanscomb, Moody, Mersereau 0-1 2-4 2, Grant 5-22 6-8 16, Marotta 8-18 4-6 23, Archer, Albert 0-3 0-0 0, Dray 1-2 0-0 2, Gooch, Look, T. Wentzell 0-4 6-10 6, Holland; Totals: 16-55 20-31 56
Katahdin (13-6)
Craig 2-15 2-4 6, Guiggey 6-19 2-4 16, Otero 5-11 0-0 13, Giles, Tapley, Howes, Young 1-2 0-0 3, Drew 3-7 0-0 6, J. McNally 1-5 0-0 3, K. McNally 0-1 0-0 0, Richardson, Hamm, Hotham; Totals: 18-60 4-8 47
Machias 12 26 41 56
Katahdin 10 22 34 47
3-pt. goals — Machias (4-19): A. Wentzell 1-1, Grant 0-8, Marotta 3-8, Albert 0-2; Katahdin (7-25): Craig 0-6, Guiggey 2-7, Otero 3-7, Young 1-1, Drew 0-1, McNally 1-3
SCHENCK 54, GHCA 30
Schenck (9-10)
Dionne 10-20 2-5 22, Hannan 1-6 0-0 2, Danforth 2-2 0-0 4, Davis 3-7 0-2 7, Thompson 5-15 1-3 12; Adams 1-2 0-1 3; Pennell; Goulas 1-1 0-0 2; DeRoos 1-1 0-0 2; Grant; Totals: 24-54 3-11 54
GHCA (12-6)
Austin 1-10 0-0 3, Stone 1-1 0-0 2, C. Winslow 4-7 4-5 12, Potter 2-8 0-0 4, Brewer 1-5 0-4 2; Carver 0-2 0-0 0; A. Winslow 2-5 1-2 7, Carmichael 0-1 0-0 0; Totals: 11-39 5-11 30
Schenck 9 24 41 54
GHCA 6 8 23 30
3-pt. goals — Schenck (3-9): Dionne 0-2, Thompson 1-4, Adams 1-1, Hannan 0-1, Davis 1-1; GHCA (3-9): Austin 1-4, Carver 0-1, Carmichael 0-1, Potter 0-1, A. Winslow 2-2
GIRLS
Class D
KATAHDIN 23, SHEAD 21
Katahdin (11-8)
Cullen 0-0 0-1 0, Drew 1-7 1-2 3, Rickards 6-19 5-5 18, H. Landry 0-6 0-0 0, Libby 1-7 0-0 2, Kyllonen 0-1 0-3 0; Totals 8-39 6-11 23
Shead (10-9)
Cheney 0-6 6-8 6, Lawrence 1-5 0-0 2, Greenlaw 0-9 0-0 0, Sullivan 0-6 2-3 2, Wilder 3-9 5-5 11, Andrews 0-0 0-0 0, Tucker 0-2 0-0 0, Barnes 0-1 0-0 0; Totals 4-37 13-16 21
Katahdin 3 13 23 23
Shead 2 2 14 21
3-pt. goals — Katahdin (0-5): Rickards 1-2, Libby 0-5; Shead (0-5): Lawrence 0-1, Sullivan 0-4
SACS 71, JONESPORT-BEALS 39
Southern Aroostook (17-2)
Vose 2 0-0 4, Vining 2 2-4 6, Porter 7 2-3 16, K. Daggett 7 0-0 14, G. Brewer, Landry, S. Brewer 5 1-2 11, Slauenwhite 1 0-0 2, Nadeau, Mathers 7 0-0 16, B. Daggett, Skinner, Cummings 1 0-0 2; Totals: 32 5-9 71.
Jonesport-Beals (9-11)
- Alley, K. Alley, Ireland 4 3-4 13, Libby, Robinson 0 1-2 1, J. Alley, Beal, Sprowl 4 3-5 11, Smith 3 1-2 7, L. Alley 2 0-0 4, Childers 1 1-2 3, Merchant; Totals: 14 9-15 39.
Southern Aroostook 21 28 51 71
Jonesport-Beals 11 24 30 39
3-pt. Goals — Southern Aroostook: Mathers 2; Jonesport-Beals: Ireland 2.
Comments