Freestyle domination powers Cape Elizabeth girls to Class B swimming state championship

Eric Maxim, Times Record | BDN Eric Maxim, Times Record | BDN

February 19, 2018 7:04 pm

Updated: February 19, 2018 7:37 pm

BRUNSWICK, Maine — It was a free(style)-for-all on Monday for Cape Elizabeth High School during the Class B girls swimming and diving state championship meet held at Bowdoin College.

The Capers demonstrated impressive front-line swimming and plenty of depth while dominating the freestyle events while outlasting Greely for the title.

Cape Elizabeth scored 351 points to edge Greely of Cumberland Center (335), while Mount Desert Island of Bar Harbor took third place with 223 points. Camden Hills of Rockport (161), Yarmouth (153), John Bapst of Bangor (152), Ellsworth (141), Belfast (117) and Old Town (95) rounded out the top 10 teams.

It was the 17th state championship for the Cape Elizabeth girls, who were led by Olivia Tighe, the winner of the 100-yard freestyle (50.23 seconds) and the 500 free (5:03.21). Tighe also anchored the Capers’ first-place relay squads.

She teamed up with Caroline Mahoney, Hope Campbell and Alicia Lawrence to take the 200 free relay in 1:36.20, then capped the meet by joining forces with Lawrence, Mahoney and Campbell.

Lawrence won the 50 free (23.79) and was the runner-up in the 100 free — by .05 seconds. Mahoney was the individual winner in the 200 free (1:53.67) and placed second in the 100 backstroke by .09 seconds.

Campbell also posted a third in the 50 free and was fourth in the 100 free, while Emma Frothingham finished fifth in the 500 free and sixth in the 100 butterfly.

Cape Elizabeth placed eight other team members in the scoring column, among them Christina Pinette, who was fifth in the diving competition.

Senior Ava Sealander of George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill emerged as the only event winner from a North school as she claimed the gold medal in the 200 individual medley (2:09.89). She also picked up a second in the 100 butterfly.

Olivia Harper was the catalyst for a Morse contingent that won four events as she captured titles in the 100 butterfly (56.35) and the 100 backstroke (54.64) and joined Ella Martin, Haily Harper and Leah Totman in winning the 200 medley realy in 1:50.18.

Haily Harper won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:07.82.

Third-place MDI was paced by Eliza Schleif, who was fourth in the 200 free and the 500 free and was part of a fourth-place 200 free relay. Teammate Adria Horton was third in the 500 free and fifth in the 100 butterfly and swam on the 200 medley relay, which placed third.

Ruby Brown took fifth in the 200 free, sixth in the 100 free and swam on the 200 free relay and the 200 medley relay.

Among North competitors, Kayla Payson of Belfast finished third in the 200 free and the 100 fly, while Teagan Blackie of Old Town and John Bapst’s Emma Tomilson wound up second and third, respectively, in the diving.