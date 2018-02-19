Class A state track and field championship results

HIGH SCHOOL
Class A Indoor State Championship
At Gorham
Scarborough boys 79, Deering 66, Thornton Academy 47, Mt. Ararat 31, Westbrook 26, Edward LIttle 24, Windham 24, Cheverus 23, Skowhegan 21, Falmouth 18, Brunswick 17, Gorham 16, Bonny Eagle 13, Hampden Academy 12, Cony 10, South Portland 7, Lewiston 7, Bangor 6, Kennebunk 5, Massabesic 5, Noble 5, Messalonskee 4, Camden Hills 3, Biddeford 3, Oxford Hills 2, Sanford 2
55: 1. Jarett Flaker, SCAR, 6.50; 2. David Drew, GORH, 6.70; 3. Sean Tompkins, CHEV, 6.70; 4. Ben Hatch, SCAR, 6.70; 5. Matt Chambers, NOBL, 6.74; 6. Jason Halliday, MTA, 6.79; 7. Isaac Ofielu, TA, 6.80. 200: 1. Jarett Flaker, SCAR, 22.32; 2. Luc Harrison, DEER, 23.22; 3. Alex Wilkins, WIND, 23.28; 4. Alvaro Fuentes, FAL, 23.66; 5. Benjamin Sivik, SP, 23.71; 6. Fabrice Mpoyo, EL, 23.81; 7. Jack Lynch, DEER, 23.87. 400: 1. Jarett Flaker, SCAR, 49.87; 2. Sean Tompkins, CHEV, 51.35; 3. Luc Harrison, DEER, 51.48; 4. Mahamed Sharif, WEST, 52.71; 5. Nicholas James, DEER, 52.92; 6. Hunter Parker, BRU, 53.17; 7. Tyler Bernier, MTA, 53.27. 800: 1. Russell Allen, EL, 2:00.25; 2. Landon Heidrich, TA, 2:01.19; 3. Dawson Desrosiers, TA, 2:01.61; 4. Travis Nickerson, CONY, 2:02.97; 5. Jarrod Hooper, MASS, 2:03.44; 6. John Auer, FAL, 2:04.02; 7. Wil Rossignol, GORH, 2:04.57. Mile: 1. Lisandro Berry-Gaviria, MTA, 4:22.72; 2. Wyatt Lord, HAM, 4:27.90; 3. Gabe Coffey, BAN, 4:28.32; 4. Alec Troxell, DEER, 4:28.88; 5. John Auer, FAL, 4:31.91; 6. Dominic Sclafani, OXHL, 4:37.38; 7. Ben Greene, FAL, 4:40.32. 2 Mile: 1. Lisandro Berry-Gaviria, MTA, 9:58.80; 2. Yahya Nure, DEER, 10:05.94; 3. Tristam Coffin, SCAR, 10:06.17; 4. Connor Glowa, HAM, 10:08.91; 5. Connor Coffin, SCAR, 10:11.48; 6. Alec Troxell, DEER, 10:16.96; 7. Anthony Chase, GORH, 10:17.64. 55 Hurdles: 1. Dominic Creenan, WEST, 7.78; 2. Travis Snyder, TA, 8.06; 3. Barrak Abdraba, EL, 8.17; 4. Nathan Begonia, SP, 8.17; 5. Chris Irakoze, DEER, 8.42; 6. Anthony Clavette, SCAR, 8.43; 7. Dalton Streeter, MTA, 8.43. 4×200 Relay: 1. Deering (Nicholas James, Jack Lynch, Travis Soule, Luc Harrison), 1:33.78; 2. Falmouth (Ethan Ali, Alvaro Fuentes, Adrian Friedman, Kyle Bouchard), 1:35.07; 3. Gorham (Luke Gowen, Wil Rossignol, Tyler Rollins, David Drew), 1:36.01; 4. Bonny Eagle (Andrew Pendleton, Derek Cole, Zackary Allocca, Max Harris), 1:36.11; 5. Cheverus (Ethan Johnson, Alex Baur, Joe Macaluso, Paul Lussier), 1:36.20; 6. Thornton Academy (Dominic Dadiego, Travis Snyder, Michael Underwood, Isaac Ofielu), 1:36.41; 7. Noble (Matt Chambers, Aydin Fitchett, Owen Podolec, Coby Johnson), 1:37.00. 4×800 Relay: 1. Deering (Yahya Nure, Nicholas James, Mohamed Abdurahman, Alec Troxell), 8:21.34; 2. Scarborough (Harrison Osborne, Erik Larkin, Tristam Coffin, Noah Drapeau), 8:24.25; 3. Cony (Travis Nickerson, Michael Levesque, Jack Wroten, Myles Quirion), 8:36.76; 4. Lewiston (Maurice Beaulieu, Davion Jackson, Abbas Muktar, Gabriel Labonte), 8:39.17; 5. Bonny Eagle (Anthony Breton, Liam Willey, Christian Tomison, Aiden Willey), 8:46.15; 6. Massabesic (Jakob Saucier, David Phinney, Jeffery Waters, Jarrod Hooper), 8:55.85; 7. Messalonskee (Will McPherson, Elijah Caret, Benjamin Amalfitano, Joshua silvesan), 8:58.04. High Jump: 1. Anthony Clavette, SCAR, 6-4; 2. Samuel Cenescar, BRU, 6-2; 3. Andrew Ladd, KENN, 5-10; 3. Ryan Olson, BRU, 5-10; 5. Sam Hebert, CHRS, J5-10; 6. John-Luke Damico, MESS, J5-10; 7. CJ Nicely, NOBL, J5-10. Pole Vault: 1. Travis Snyder, TA, 14-6; 2. Drew Gardner, SCAR, 13-0; 2. Clayton Miller, SKOW, 13-0; 4. Alexander Thompson, EL, J13-0; 5. Ben Drummey, BIDD, 12-6; 6. Brendon Tremblay, SANF, J12-6; 7. Michael Gary, EL, J12-6. Long Jump: 1. Dominic Creenan, WEST, 22-0; 2. Alex Wilkins, WIND, 21-9.50; 3. Kyle Jacques, SKOW, 21-0; 4. Dalton Streeter, MTA, 20-4.25; 5. Kamandula Crispin, LEW, 20-4; 6. Samuel Cenescar, BRU, 20-0.50; 7. Ben Hatch, SCAR, 19-3.25. Triple Jump: 1. Alex Wilkins, WIND, 43-4.75; 2. Kyle Jacques, SKOW, 41-4.25; 3. Zackary Allocca, BE, 40-10.25; 4. Anthony Clavette, SCAR, 40-6; 5. Dalton Streeter, MTA, 39-10.25; 6. Dominic Creenan, WEST, 39-8.75; 7. Spencer Frahn, EL, 39-8.50. Shot Put: 1. Jason Montano, TA, 57-1.25; 2. Kabala Muka, DEER, 45-6; 3. Giovanni Fornaro, CHEV, 44-10.25; 4. Nathan Mars, SCAR, 44-4.50; 5. Josh Paisley, DEER, 44-3.50; 6. Thomas Palmer, TA, 43-2.50; 7. Colin Kinney, MESS, 42-1.25.
Cheverus girls 67, (tie) Scarborough 67, Gorham 41, Bonny Eagle 34, South Portland 32, Thornton Academy 31, Hampden Academy 26, Noble 23.50, Falmouth 23, Westbrook 23, Lewiston 19.50, Bangor 18, Mt. Ararat 15, Windham 10.50, Biddeford 9, Deering 9, Messalonskee 7, Marshwood 6, Massabesic 5, Edward LIttle 4, Portland 3.50, Brunswick 1, Mt Blue 1
55: 1. Molly Murnane, SCAR, 7.23; 2. Emma Gallant, CHEV, 7.34; 3. Victoria Bossong, CHEV, 7.39; 4. Sabria Merrifield, TA, 7.53; 5. Katherine Page, MSWD, 7.57; 6. Mykayla Hoggard, BAN, 7.68; 7. Marah Black, MTB, 7.70. 200: 1. Emma Gallant, CHEV, 25.94; 2. Victoria Bossong, CHEV, 25.96; 3. Molly Murnane, SCAR, 26.12; 4. Sophie Marcotte, FAL, 26.40; 5. Annah Rossvall, DEER, 26.43; 6. Emily Labbe, SCAR, 26.50; 7. Serena Speight, BIDD, 26.74. 400: 1. Emma Gallant, CHEV, 57.80; 2. Victoria Bossong, CHEV, 58.51; 3. Molly Murnane, SCAR, 58.69; 4. Annah Rossvall, DEER, 59.33; 5. Gaby Panagakos, SCAR, 1:01.34; 6. Katherine Page, MSWD, 1:01.41; 7. Charlotte Wentworth, MESS, 1:01.42. 800: 1. Juliana Selser, SP, 2:21.12; 2. Kayla Raymond, BE, 2:23.48; 3. Iris Kitchen, GORH, 2:24.02; 4. Anna Folley, SP, 2:24.98; 5. Kylie Johnson, MASS, 2:25.86; 6. Meadow Fortier, GORH, 2:25.93; 7. Annie Duong, TA, 2:31.18. Mile: 1. Juliana Selser, SP, 5:12.15; 2. Kayla Raymond, BE, 5:16.49; 3. Malaika Pasch, FAL, 5:23.55; 4. Ami Beaumier, BE, 5:28.44; 5. Bethany Sholl, SCAR, 5:29.08; 6. Jillian Richardson, EL, 5:29.49; 7. Isabella Pols, BRU, 5:39.32. 2 Mile: 1. Ami Beaumier, BE, 11:27.89; 2. Anna Slager, GORH, 11:36.28; 3. Katherine Leckbee, MTA, 11:43.02; 4. Bethany Sholl, SCAR, 11:46.79; 5. Malaika Pasch, FAL, 11:50.08; 6. Jillian Richardson, EL, 12:00.81; 7. Mackenzie Young, MSWD, 12:15.16. 55 Hurdles: 1. Nina Tasker, NOBL, 8.50; 2. Emily Labbe, SCAR, 8.58; 3. Madison Marinko, SCAR, 8.83; 4. Christie Woodside, HAM, 8.98; 5. Sara Montano, TA, 9.07; 6. Jacey Richard, MESS, 9.13; 7. Emma White, CHEV, 9.13. 4×200 Relay: 1. Falmouth (Abbie Ryer, Maddie Marks, Caitlyn Camelio, Sophie Marcotte), 1:49.55; 2. Scarborough (Gaby Panagakos, Anna Gardner. Madison Marinko, Emily Labbe), 1:50.62; 3. Thornton Academy (Sabria Merrifield, Katie-Marie Roy, Kieya Dion, Mia Taranko), 1:52.07; 4. Lewiston (Chelsea Beaudry, Maria Bellegarde, Anna Andres Serpi, Taylor Chamberlain), 1:52.70; 5. Biddeford (Jordina Coleman, Serena Speight, Virginia Tiah, Bekah Robertson), 1:52.96; 6. Massabesic (Breanna Messier, Kylie Johnson, Syeira New, Logan Champlin), 1:53.65; 7. Noble(Nina Tasker, Natalie Randall, Aspen Dyer, Gabby Carpenter), 1:53.66. 4×800 Relay: 1. Gorham (Kate Tugman, Iris Kitchen, Meadow Fortier, Anna Slager), 9:43.02; 2. Mt. Ararat (Rebecca French, Katherine Leckbee, Josie Miller, Sara York), 10:02.14; 3. Hampden Academy (Chelsea El-Hajj, Eliza Parker, Moxie Flanagan, Emma Shearer), 10:13.83; 4. Bonny Eagle (Gretchen Biegel, Amelia Alexander, Abigail Nelson, Ami Beaumier), 10:16.71; 5. Noble(Samantha Croteau, Morgan Griffin, Izabella Haagensen, Jackie McEvoy), 10:26.28; 6. Scarborough (Ellie Patten, Ryanne Cox, Bethany Sholl, Gaby Panagakos), 10:28.87; 7. Messalonskee(Haley Lowell, Emma Concaugh, Alexa Brennan, Charlotte Wentworth), 10:38.92. High Jump: 1. Nyagoa Bayak, WEST, 5-8; 2. Lingdong Bol, WIND, 5-2; 3. Allie Gross, TA, J5-2; 4. Jaidyn Appel, PTLD, 5-0; 4. Tessa Cyr, NOBL, 5-0; 6. Sierra Guite, WIND, 4-10; 6. Taylor Chamberlain, LEW, 4-10. Pole Vault: 1. Sofia Wittmann, BAN, 10-0; 2. Anna Gardner, SCAR, J10-0; 3. Bekah Robertson, BIDD, 9-0; 3. Lauren Barden, GORH, 9-0; 5. Libby Breznyak, MESS, J9-0; 6. Darcy Lally, DEER, J9-0; 7. Hope Langworthy, MTA, 8-6. Long Jump: 1. Christie Woodside, HAM, 17-4.25; 2. Emma White, CHEV, 17-1; 3. Evelyn Kitchen, GORH, 16-11.50; 4. Mia Taranko, TA, 16-10.75; 5. Mykayla Hoggard, BAN, 16-9.25; 6. Nyagoa Bayak, WEST, 16-7; 7. Madison Marinko, SCAR, 16-6.50. Triple Jump: 1. Nyagoa Bayak, WEST, 36-5.50; 2. Emma White, CHEV, 36-4; 3. Christie Woodside, HAM, 35-6.75; 4. Evelyn Kitchen, GORH, 35-4.25; 5. Alyssa Elliott, BAN, 34-8.50; 6. Noelle Boudreau, TA, 33-5.50; 7. Lingdong Bol, WIND, 33-3.25. Shot Put: 1. Laila Bunnitt, LEW, 35-3; 2. Rebekah Hunnewell-Dunphe, SP, 33-5.75; 3. Aspen Dyer, NOBL, 32-4.50; 4. Benedict Citenga, LEW, 31-8.25; 5. Idalis Baez, TA, 31-7.50; 6. Noelle Michaud, TA, 30-3.25; 7. Hope Higgins, WEST, 30-1.50.
Comments