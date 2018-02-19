York
February 20, 2018
York Latest News | Poll Questions | Tourney Time 2018 | Richard Gates | Winter Olympics
York

High school principal abruptly resigns, but parents say he ‘deserves to stay’

  • File | Foster's Daily Democrat | BDN
    File | Foster's Daily Democrat | BDN
    Julie Kukenberger is seen in this Foster's Daily Democrat file photograph. Now superintendent of schools in Scarborough, Kukenberger told WGME, CBS 13, in a statement that she cannot discuss the details of Scarborough High School Principal David Creech's abrupt resignation, but that "our students' best interests are always at the center of our work."
  • CBS 13 | BDN
    CBS 13 | BDN
    Scarborough resident David Cleary is among locals planning to protest the resignation of high school principal David Creech. Cleary told WGME, CBS 13, that Creech "is someone we want to stay, and who deserves to stay." Creech abruptly resigned from the job last week with no public explanation.
  • Sarah O'Connell | York County Coast Star | BDN
    Sarah O'Connell | York County Coast Star | BDN
    David Creech, now principal at Scarborough High School, is seen in this York County Coast Star file photo. Creech abruptly resigned from the Scarborough job last week without any public explanation.
The Associated Press

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The principal of a Maine high school has resigned suddenly without giving a public reason as a dispute is roiling in the community about new school start times.

Scarborough High School Principal David Creech resigned on Friday.

“I understand that this news may be surprising to some of our community members,” Scarborough Superintendent of Schools Julie Kukenberger said in a statement released to WGME, CBS 13. “This a personnel matter, therefore, it would be inappropriate for me to discuss the details. Please know that our students’ best interests are always at the center of our work.”

The Portland Press Herald reports the resignation came after an intense Board of Education meeting on Thursday in which the local teachers union issued a statement against the proposed start times.

[School district proposes later start times for teens, but some parents are against it]

Creech’s resignation is effective on June 30. The new start times are set to take effect in the fall.

Opponents of the new, later start times at the high school have said they fear the change will hurt younger students.

Creech’s wife has posted on social media that the principal is seeing a wave of support, including calls for him to stay.

Some parents and community members are planning a protest in hopes the Scarborough School Board will reject Creech’s resignation, CBS 13 reported.

“It really is to show support for Principal Creech,” Scarborough resident and protest organizer, David Cleary, told the station. “That’s what this is about, to show support from the parents and the community that this principal is someone we want to stay, and who deserves to stay.”

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like