High school principal abruptly resigns, but parents say he ‘deserves to stay’

The Associated Press • February 19, 2018 6:05 pm

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The principal of a Maine high school has resigned suddenly without giving a public reason as a dispute is roiling in the community about new school start times.

Scarborough High School Principal David Creech resigned on Friday.

“I understand that this news may be surprising to some of our community members,” Scarborough Superintendent of Schools Julie Kukenberger said in a statement released to WGME, CBS 13. “This a personnel matter, therefore, it would be inappropriate for me to discuss the details. Please know that our students’ best interests are always at the center of our work.”

The Portland Press Herald reports the resignation came after an intense Board of Education meeting on Thursday in which the local teachers union issued a statement against the proposed start times.

Creech’s resignation is effective on June 30. The new start times are set to take effect in the fall.

Opponents of the new, later start times at the high school have said they fear the change will hurt younger students.

Creech’s wife has posted on social media that the principal is seeing a wave of support, including calls for him to stay.

Some parents and community members are planning a protest in hopes the Scarborough School Board will reject Creech’s resignation, CBS 13 reported.

“It really is to show support for Principal Creech,” Scarborough resident and protest organizer, David Cleary, told the station. “That’s what this is about, to show support from the parents and the community that this principal is someone we want to stay, and who deserves to stay.”

