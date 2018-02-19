RI lawmaker accused of illegally taking, sharing naked photos of girlfriend

Steve Szydlowski | AP | BDN Steve Szydlowski | AP | BDN

The Associated Press • February 19, 2018 7:06 pm

Rhode Island state police say Republican Senate Minority Leader Nicholas Kettle took naked pictures of his girlfriend without her knowledge and then sent them to a friend in New Hampshire.

Police say Zachary Brennan, of Springfield, New Hampshire, then sent back naked pictures of his wife.

New details of a video voyeurism charge against Kettle were released on Monday hours after he pleaded not guilty to extorting sex from a Statehouse page.

Police say the friends exchanged images of their own genitals and discussed how to take videos of the women during sex. Police say in one message Kettle told Brennan he needed to be “stealthy.”

Brennan hasn’t returned a message seeking comment. Police say he admitted exchanging the photos when they searched his house last month.

Kettle has denied wrongdoing.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook.