Maine student charged with terrorizing after alleged threat

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • February 19, 2018 6:13 pm

A boy who attends Lincoln Academy in Newcastle has been charged with misdemeanor terrorizing after allegedly making threatening comments to other students during the school day Thursday.

The boy, whose age was not provided, was issued a juvenile summons and released to the custody of his parents, according to a release from Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Michael Murphy.

Lincoln Academy faculty learned of the alleged incident on Friday and notified School Resource Officer Deputy Chad Gilbert, who investigated the report with Lt. Brendan Kane, Murphy wrote.

Investigators met with the boy and his mother that evening.

Following interviews, police believe the student was unlikely to act on the alleged threat.

No additional information was available Monday afternoon.

Follow the BDN Bath-Brunswick on Facebook for the latest southern midcoast Maine news.