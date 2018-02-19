Maine oil company surprises 10 customers by filling tanks for free

Maia Zewert | Lincoln County News | BDN Maia Zewert | Lincoln County News | BDN

By Maia Zewert, Lincoln County News • February 19, 2018 9:30 am

Ten Colby & Gale customers received a Valentine’s Day surprise when the business’s delivery drivers showed up the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 14, to fill their oil tanks free of charge.

For the second year in a row, the Damariscotta-based oil company participated in the Maine Energy Marketers Association’s Fuel Your Love event.

Leading up to Valentine’s Day, Colby & Gale employees called some longtime customers and asked if they would be home to have their oil tanks inspected. The company focused on some customers they thought could “use a little extra” on Valentine’s Day, according to CEO Matt Poole.

On Wednesday morning, three different trucks set out to deliver the surprises across the county. In addition to the free tank fill-up, each customer received roses and chocolates from Colby & Gale.

The gesture was met with surprise and gratitude from the recipients. “You almost got me crying,” Ralph Bryant, of Bristol, said when Poole told him the fill-up was free.

“We all had a blast and very much enjoyed the experience,” Poole said. “It’s nice to give back and support our communities and our people.”

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.