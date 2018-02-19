Hannaford distribution workers reject contract offer, authorize strike

WGME | BDN WGME | BDN

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • February 19, 2018 2:56 pm

About 250 workers at a Hannaford distribution center in South Portland have authorized a strike after rejecting the supermarket chain’s offer for a three-year contract, according representatives of their union.

On Saturday, the group voted to reject Hannaford’s “last, best offer” and allow a strike, although they have not yet called one, said Tom Brown, servicing director for United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1445.

After weeks of negotiating, the grocery company offered the workers a new three-year contract that included a 50-cent annual wage increase but reduced the starting wage for new hires by nearly $4, according to Brown.

“If the company doesn’t meet with us this week or doesn’t show any movement at the bargaining table we may have to have a job action,” said Jim Carvalho, political director of UFCW 1445, which represents workers across New England.

Hannaford, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment, uses the Hemco Road warehouse as a hub to receive deliveries and dispatch groceries to its supermarkets. A strike would likely shut down the facility, which supplies groceries to stores across northern New England, Brown said.

The warehouse employees are seeking a higher annual raise, options for less expensive health insurance plans and to eliminate the difference in starting wage between the last contract and this one, Brown said. Under the old contract, which expired Saturday, union workers started at just over $20 an hour, but the new one would bring people in at around $16 an hour, he said.

“They felt it was horrible that they would do that and create a two-tier workforce,” said Brown of his union members.

Ahold Delhaize, an international retail company based in the Netherlands, owns Hannaford.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

Follow Jake Bleiberg at: @JZBleiberg.