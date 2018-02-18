Saturday’s basketball tourney summaries

Updated:
BOYS
Class A
MEDOMAK VALLEY 63, SKOWHEGAN 31
Medomak Valley (12-7)
Creamer 4-6 3-3 11, Powell 1-1 0-0 3, Clevette 0-1 0-0 0, Starr 0-2 0-0 0, Bowman 0-1 0-0 0, Stewart 5-8 4-5 16, Allaire 4-9 0-0 9, White, Murphy, Spear, Reed 1-2 0-0 3, Emerson 1-2 0-2 2, Coughlin 1-1 4-5 6, Goldrup 5-8 2-2 13, Morrison; Totals: 22-40 13-17 63
Skowhegan (11-8)
Barnes 4-11 1-2 9, Christopher 5-8 3-4 13, Pierce 2-5 0-0 4, Hunt 0-2 0-0 0, Elliott 0-0 2-2 2, Higgins, Collins, Esty 0-2 0-0 0, Kruse 1-1 0-0 2, Prokup 0-1 0-0 0, Reed 0-1 0-0 0, Carey, Lachappelle 0-1 0-0 0; Totals: 12-32 6-8 31
Medomak Valley 14 26 39 63
Skowhegan 12 21 29 31
3-pt. goals — Medomak Valley (6-14): Stewart 2-4, Powell 1-1, Goldrup 1-1, Reed 1-2, Allaire 1-3, Creamer 0-1, Starr 0-1Emerson 0-1; Skowhegan (1-12): Pierce 1-4, Hunt 0-1, Reed 0-1, Esty 0-2, Barnes 0-4
NOKOMIS 70, ERSKINE ACAD. 45
Erskine Acad. (8-11)
Hapgood-Belanger, Turcotte 2-6 1-2 7, Soule 2-5 2-2 7, Savage 0-5 0-0 0, Dunn 3-7 0-0 8, McGraw 1-1 1-2 3, Moore 3-8 1-1 9, Blanchard 0-1 0-0 0, Marable 0-2 0-1 0, Jowett 3-11 2-4 8, Praul 1-3 1-4 3, Howard 0-2 0-0 0, Barker; Totals: 15-8-45
Nokomis (13-6)
Smestad 5-12 5-8 15, Brooks 0-0 1-3 1, Lovely, Graves 6-8 0-0 12, Haining 1-4 0-1 2, Perry 5-8 5-7 15, Hartsgrove 9-14 2-3 23, Black 0-1 0-0 0, Noyes, Emery 0-2 0-0 0, Marquis, Hatch, Grozik, Hopkins 1-1 0-0 2; Totals: 27-51 8-14 70
Erskine Acad. 12 30 35 45
Nokomis 23 46 61 70
3-pt. goals — Erskine Acad. (7-21): Dunn 2-4, Moore 2-5, Turcotte 2-6, Soule 1-2, Blanchard 0-1, Jowett 0-2, Savage 0-5; Nokomis (8-15): Perry 5-7, Hartsgrove 3-5, Smestad 0-1, Haining 0-1, Black 0-1
CONY 61, CAMDEN HILLS 57
Camden Hills (11-8)
McGeady 4 0-0 10, Kremin 1 0-0 3, Fraser 5 1-1 11, Lodge 2 0-0 4, Heidorn 6 3-4 16, Ford 1 0-0 2, Peabody 0 2-4 2, Curtin 3 0-1 9; Totals: 22 6-10 57
Cony (14-5)
Bowers 5 2-2 12, McCormick 4 5-7 16, Stratton 3 0-0 6, Dearborn 1 0-0 2, Poulin, Roddy 11 0-0 23, Wozniak 1 0-0 2, Cunningham, Dacus; Totals: 25 7-9 61
Camden Hills 20 27 41 57
Cony 21 33 45 61
3-pt. goals — Camden Hills: Curtin 3, McGeady, Kremin, Heidorn; Cony: McCormick 3, Roddy
HAMPDEN ACAD. 48, BREWER 40
Brewer (7-12)
Glidden 5-11 0-0 14, Perkins 1-2 0-0 3, Pearson 0-1 0-0 0, Butterfield, Cummings 2-7 0-0 5, Rogerson 2-6 3-3 8, Huff, Laskey 0-2 0-0 0, Goodrich 1-2 0-0 3, McLaughlin 0-1 0-0 0, J. Miller 3-6 0-0 6, C. Miller 0-0 1-2 1; Totals: 14-38 4-5 40
Hampden Acad. (18-1)
Wolfington 4-9 3-4 15, Winch 1-8 0-0 2, M. Raye 0-1 1-2 1, Lausier 4-13 1-3 10, Webb 1-1 0-0 3, T. Raye 1-3 0-0 3, McIntyre 6-10 2-3 14; Totals: 17-45 7-12 48
Brewer 10 18 23 40
Hampden Acad. 10 20 31 48
3-pt. goals — Brewer (8-15): Glidden 4-6, Rogerson 1-2, Goodrich 1-2, Cummings 1-3; Hampden Acad. (7-19): Wolfington 4-7, Webb 1-1, T. Raye 1-3, Lausier 1-7
Class B
MDI 79, Washington Acad. 38
Washington Academy (14-6)
Lin 2-3 2-3 7, Easton 0-1 0-0 0, Vose 1-3 1-1 3, Case 2-9 0-0 4, Gray 0-0 0-0 0, Rhodes 0-0 0-0 0, Soctomah, 2-4 1-2 5, Babic 1-2 0-0- 2, Niyktib 0-0 0-0 0, Bragg 0-1 0-0 0, Allard 3-9 1-2 8, Agyemong 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Filipovich 4-10 1-1 9, Veal 0-0 0-0 0; Totals: 15-39 6-9 38
Mount Desert Island (16-3)
Phelps 7-11 2-3 19, McConomy 4-7 0-0 12, Duley 1-1 2-3 4, Lee 1-4 0-0 3, Fournier 1-3 1-2 3, Collin 5-10 4-5 14, Vanzura 0-0 0-0 0, Merchant 1-2 0-0 3, Shea 5-6 0-0 10, Paradis 2-3 0-0 4, Mild 2-4 3-5 7; Totals: 29-51 12-18 79
WA 10 19 30 38
MDI 20 41 62 79
3-pt. goals — WA (2-16): Lin 1-1, Easton 0-1, Vose 0-1, Case 0-4, Soctomah 0-1, Babic 0-1, Allard 1-5, Filipovich 0-2; MDI (9-15: Phelps 3-3, McConomy 4-6, Lee 1-3, Merchant 1-2
WINSLOW 39, OCEANSIDE 38
Winslow (16-3)
Pomeroy 3-6 0-0 8, Campbell 2-4 2-2 6, Wildes 4-11 1-4 10, Lapierre 4-7 1-2 11, Morneault 2-12 0-0 4, Gagnon, Goldsmith; Totals: 15-39 4-8 39
Oceanside (13-6)
Reed 3-6 4-4 10, Lombardo 2-8 0-0 4, Wirkala 2-7 1-1 5, Anderson 1-1 2-2 4, Norton Jr. 4-19 4-4 13, Peaco 1-1 0-0 2, Reid 0-0 0-2 0; Totals: 13-42 11-13 38
Winslow 10 26 28 39
Oceanside 4 16 28 38
3-pt goals — Winslow (5-10): Pomeroy 2-2, Wildes 1-3, Lapierre 2-3, Morneault 0-2. Oceanside (1-8): Reed 0-1, Lombardo 0-2, Wirkala 0-2, Norton Jr. 1-3
HERMON 67, BELFAST 40
Belfast (9-10)
Bartlett 2 0-0 4, G. Doolan, Sturgis 4 2-2 13, Bartlett 0 1-4 1, Perkins 1 0-0 2, Fuller 1 0-0 3, Veilleux, D. Doolan 2 1-4 5, Kelley 2 0-0 5, Lightner, Magruder 0 2-2 2, Payson 1 0-0 3, Perry 0 2-2 2. Totals: 13 8-14 40
Hermon (18-0)
Godfrey 5 5-6 15, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Michaud, T. Hawes, C. Hawes 5 0-0 10, Marseille 4 2-2 10, Gogan 1 0-0 2, Varney 5 1-1 12, Bishop 1 3-3 5, Trask 2 2-4 6, Bergeron 1 0-0 2, Leighton 0 2-2 2, Reed 0 1-2 1, Patten, Tubbs; Totals: 25 16-20 67
Belfast 6 18 26 40
Hermon 17 31 47 67
3-pt goals — Belfast (6): Sturgis 3, Fuller 1, Kelley 1, Payson 1. Hermon (1): Varney 1
GIRLS
Class B
PRESQUE ISLE 58, MCI 53 (OT)
Presque Isle (13-5)
Jandreau 2 0-0 6, Michaud 1 0-0 3, Wheaton 10 12-13 36, Skidgel 1 0-2 2, Castonguay, Rodriguez 3 2-4 8, Haley, Thompson, Kingsbury, Rider; Totals: 17 14-19 58.
Maine Central Institute (13-5)
Ureno 2 1-3 5, Fernandez 3 1-2 7, Farrar 4 0-0 11, McAlpine 4 4-414, Linkletter 1 0-0 2, Morton 3 4-6 10, Reed, Carr 2 0-0 4; Totals: 19 10-15 53
PI 8 22 34 46 58
MCI 10 16 28 46 53
3-pt goals — Presque Isle: Wheaton 4, Jandreau 2, Michaud 1, Thompson 1. MCI: Farrar 3, McAlpine 2.
HERMON 59, CARIBOU 36
Caribou (9-11)
Rodriguez 1-3 0-0 2, Marquis 3-10 2-2 9, Espling 4-14 2-4 10, Herbert 3-5 2-2 9, LaBreck, Skidgel 2-5 1-2 5, Robbins 0-1 1-2 1, Susi 0-0 0-2, Parks, Waldemarson, Moir, Collins, Dubay; Totals: 13-37 8-14 36
Hermon (17-2)
Allain 0-1 4-4 4, Chasse 2-3 1-4 6, A. Page 5-8 1-2 11, L. Plissey 6-17 3-4 15, Pullen 2-13 0-0 5, P. Plissey 1-1 0-0 3, Curtis 0-1 8-8 8, Tracy 2-6 3-4 7, Balmas, Cowan, Smith, G. Page; Totals: 18-50 20-26 59
Caribou 10 22 28 36
Hermon 14 25 39 59
3-pt goals — Caribou 2-5: Marquis 1-2, Herbert 1-2, Skidgel 0-1; Hermon 3-13: : Chasse 1-1, P. Plissey 1-2, Pullen 1-9, Curtis 0-1
Class D
DEER ISLE-STONINGTON 33, ASHLAND 20
Deer Isle-Stonington (17-0)
Vaughn 1-6 2-2 4, Hutchinson 2-8 3-6 7, Limeburner 0-6 0-1 0, Gray 4-13 0-0 9, Morey 0-4 9-11 9, Hardy 1-4 0-0 2, R. Eaton 1-5 0-2 2, Lebel 0-1 0-0 0, Marshall 0-0 0-2 0, K. Eaton, Rice 0-1 0-0 0; Totals: 9-48 14-24 33
Ashland (9-10)
Doughty 1-8 0-0 2, Chasse 1-10 2-4 4, Poulin 3-9 5-7 11, Driscoll 0-4 0-0 0, Cote 0-4 1-4 1, Stolze 1-7 0-1 2, Deabay 0-4, 0-2 0, Dotson 0-1 0-0 0, Cunningham, Kenney; Totals: 6-52 8-16 20
Deer Isle-Stonington 9 15 21 33
Ashland 5 9 14 20
3-pt goals — Deer Isle-Stonington (1-10): R Eaton 0-2, Limeburner 0-1, Gray 1-5, Morey 0-2. Ashland (0-10): Doughty 0-4, Chasse 0-1, Poulin 0-2, Stolze 0-1, Deabay 0-2
WOODLAND 39, SCHENCK 35
Schenck (10-10)
Osborne 3-5 1-2 7, Russell 3-10 0-0 6, Falone 4-17 5-6 15, Gallant 3-6 1-2 7, Noddin 0-1 0-2 0, Gallagher 0-0 0-0 0, L. Cote 0-3 0-0 0, McDunnah 0-0 0-0 0, E. Cole 0-0 0-0 0, E. Gagnon 0-0 0-0 0, Lamson 0-0 0-0 0, K. Gagnon 0-0 0-0 0; Totals 13-41 7-11 35
Woodland (16-3)
Russell 2-4 0-1 6, Cox 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 5-14 0-0 11, K. Erskine 0-2 2-2 2, Curtis 8-14 0-1 16, E. Erskine 0-1 0-0 0, Beers 0-0 2-5 2, Monk 0-1 0-0 0; Totals 16-40 4-9 39
Schenck 2 7 22 35
Woodland 14 24 28 39
3-pt. goals — Schenck (2-9): Russell 0-2, Falone 2-7; Woodland (2-7): Russell 2-4, Smith 1-3
