Bates College skier doesn’t finish giant slalom at Olympics

By Seth Koenig , BDN Staff • February 18, 2018 10:43 am

Dinos Lefkaritis, a junior at Bates College in Lewiston and the sole representative of Cyprus at the 2018 Winter Olympics, did not finish in his run in the men’s giant slalom Saturday.

Lefkaritis, who carried the flag for the island country during the opening ceremonies in Pyeongchang, South Korea, is next scheduled to compete in the slalom on Thursday.

He is the latest athlete with Maine ties to participate in the Winter Games, and the only one not representing the United States.

“I see [excitement about the Olympics] in many people in Cyprus, that people get inspired by it,” said Lefkaritis in a profile posted by Bates College before the games, noting that he wears a Bates jersey underneath his suit when he’s racing. “It goes to everyone. I hope it reaches Bates as well.”

The heavily favored Marcel Hirscher of Austria claimed gold in the men’s giant slalom. The top finishing American was Ryan Cochran-Siegle, in 11th place, while two-time gold medalist Ted Ligety came in tied for 15th.

Other competitors with Maine ties have fallen short in their pursuits of Olympic medals thus far. Portland-born luger Emily Sweeney was taken to the clinic after crashing in her final run on Tuesday, and Bethel’s Troy Murphy finished 17th in the first round of the finals in the men’s moguls Monday, with the top 12 advancing.

Cape Elizabeth biathlete Clare Egan finished in 61st after the first portion of the 7.5-kilometer sprint and 62nd in the 15-kilometer biathlon.

