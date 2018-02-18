Marshwood, Wells take home wrestling state championships

February 18, 2018 5:11 pm

Marshwood High School of South Berwick won the Class A championship and Wells High School took the Class B title during Saturday’s wrestling state championship meets.

In the Class B meet at Wells, the Warriors took advantage of competing in their familiar settings while taking top honors.

Wells compiled 121 points to overcome runner-up Foxcroft Academy, which tallied 105.5 points. Mount View of Thorndike (73) came in third, while Dexter (72.5) and Medomak Valley of Waldoboro (72.5) rounded out the top five teams.

Michael Wrigley won the 195-pound class and Nolan Potter annexed the title at 220 to emerge as the only individual champion on Wells’ seven-man squad. Ryan Norton (113), Jonah Potter (182) and Sean McCormack (285) were the runners-up for the Warriors, who also received a third from Drew Peters (152) and a fourth from Nathan Curtis (170).

R.J. Nelson paced Foxcroft by winning the 132-pound crown with a win over Dexter’s Gage Stone. Dustin Simmons (160) and Elijah Ames (170) were runners-up in their respective classes, while Jacob Diamond took a consolation final at 145. Austin Jackson (106), Enrico Ayala (113) and Brandon Weston (120) reached the consolation finals.

Eastern Maine schools produced several individual weight champions. They included Landon St. Peter of Ellsworth at 106, Codi Sirois of Penobscot Valley High in Howland (113), Caleb Weeks of Dexter (120) and ZyAnthony Moss of Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield (126).

Mark Ward of Mount View was the 138-pound champ and Mustangs teammate Zachary Ward topped the podium at 145 pounds. Medomak Valley’s Elias Miller (152), Tyler Beem of Dexter (160), Zachary Wilson of Piscataquis Community in Guilford (170) and Winslow’s Ryan Fredette (182) also earned championships along with Madison’s Seth Padelford.

In the Class A competition at Sanford, Marshwood was the class of the field while scoring 117 points.

Noble of North Berwick finished as the runner-up with 96 points, followed by Nokomis of Newport (83), Oxford Hills of South Paris (69) and Sanford (63).

The Hawks produced two champions in Liam Coomey at 126 pounds and David Spinney in the 138-pound class. Dylan Strong was the runner-up at 170, while Sean Moriarty (113), Carsen Goodwin (120) and James Thompson (195) were consolation winners. Matthew Thompson (132) also reached the consolation finals.

Among those taking home gold medals were Jake Craig of Skowhegan (106) and Indians teammate Samson Sirois (132), along with Noah Lang of Camden Hills High in Rockport (145), Nokomis of Newport’s Quinton Richards (152) and Warriors teammate James Boyd at 220 pounds.

The remaining division winners included Kennebunk’s Alden Shields (113), Joshua Cote of Noble (120), Dawson Stevens of Oxford Hills in South Paris (160), Sanford’s Sam Anderson (170), Zuka Mabior of Oxford Hills (182), Cony of Augusta’s Nic Mills (195) and Jakob Peavey of Erskine Academy in South China, who claimed the 285-pound championship.