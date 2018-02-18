Winter hunting seasons for hare, fox, bobcat coming to close

Jodi Clayton | BDN Jodi Clayton | BDN

The Associated Press • February 18, 2018 10:25 am

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s winter hunting seasons are ending for the year in the next two weeks.

Hunters pursue small game such as snowshoe hares and gray squirrels during the winter, as well as bigger species such as bobcats and foxes. The winter seasons start closing out Feb. 21 with the end of the bobcat hunt.

The fox and squirrel seasons close out Feb. 28. The hare season lasts until March 31, though it closes on Vinalhaven Island Feb. 28.

The most popular spring hunting season is for wild turkeys. That season kicks off with youth spring wild turkey day April 28.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.