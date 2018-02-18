Father, 10-year-old son die in Hermon snowmobile crash

Maine Warden Service | BDN Maine Warden Service | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • February 18, 2018 10:42 am

Updated: February 18, 2018 10:43 am

Related Stories Somerset County man killed in snowmobile crash

A father and son died early Sunday morning in a snowmobile crash in Hermon, according to the Maine Warden Service.

Jason Tracy, 33, of Hermon and his 10-year-old son, whose name was not released, were killed when the snowmobile they were riding struck a tree on the edge of a field about 1 a.m. Sunday.

The boy was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but his father was not, the warden service said in a news release.

Warden Lt. Dan Scott said that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. He said the crash remains under investigation.

“EMS units from Hermon Fire and Rescue, Levant Fire and Rescue and

Capital Ambulance all assisted and were very helpful with the incident,” Scott said.

The warden service reminds riders to slow down, never drink and ride, and be conscious of hazards and other riders on the trails.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.