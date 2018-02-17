Peabody spearheads Cheverus to sixth straight ‘A’ boys swimming title; Bangor takes second

February 17, 2018 8:52 pm

ORONO, Maine — Brim Peabody won two individual events, the 200-yard freestyle and the 500 free, and swam on a victorious 400 free relay squad and a runner-up 200 free relay on Saturday to spark Cheverus High School of Portland to the Class A boys swimming and diving state championship at the University of Maine’s Wallace Pool.

The Stags scored 328 points to easily overcome runner-up Bangor, which tallied 250 points. Brunswick finished third with 174, while Waterville-Winslow (152), Portland (145) and Messalonskee of Oakland (125) rounded out the top six teams.

Colby Prouty of Bangor was selected as the Swimmer of the Meet. The senior standout claimed top honors in the 200 individual medley with a time of 1 minute, 52.75 seconds and also won the 100 breaststroke in 56.17.

Prouty also added gold medals with his participation on the Rams’ first-place 200 medley relay (1:37.33) and 200 freestyle relay (1:30.35) squads.

Cheverus unveiled a strong and well-balanced lineup in claiming the team crown for the sixth consecutive year. Peabody took the 200 free in 1:43.78 and won the 500 free in 4:47.41. He was a member of the first-place 400 free relay contingent (3:25.17) that also included Phineas Underwood, Jeremy Baker and Ben Adams.

Underwood placed third in the 200 free and 100 free and, in addition to the 400 free relay, was a member of the Stags’ second-place 200 free relay team that also included Quintin Hastings, John Hight and Peabody.

Hastings was fourth in the 50 free and fifth in the 100 free, Adams grabbed third in the 200 IM and Chase Cameron was fifth in the 200 free and sixth in the 100 backstroke. Other scorers included Jack Martin and Clayton Hatch. Martin, Hight, Adams and Hastings made up the third-place 200 medley relay unit.

Sophomore Carson Prouty was the victor in the 100 backstroke (51.81) and was the runner-up in the 200 free by three-thousandths of a second. He and Colby Prouty teamed up on the 200 medley relay winning team with Derek Irish and Brendan Martin.

The Rams’ first-place 200 free relay quartet (1:30.35) was composed of the Prouty brothers, Jeffrey Burns and Irish.

The other individual champions included Anthony Wardwell of Bucksport in the diving (396 points), Hampden Academy’s Cameron LaBree in the 100 butterfly (53.22) and Brunswick swimmers Brian Hess (50 free, 21.87) and Matt Yost, (100 free, 49.13).