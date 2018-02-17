Chen becomes first skater in history to hit six quads in competition

Bernat Armangue | AP | BDN Bernat Armangue | AP | BDN

By Liz Clarke, The Washington Post • February 17, 2018 8:44 am

GANGNEUNG, South Korea — After the worst collapse of his brilliant figure-skating career, Nathan Chen retreated to his room in the Olympic athletes’ village Friday and, for once, didn’t dissect his shortcomings in clinical detail. Nor did he torture himself for falling so terribly short in an error-strewn short program that cost him any chance at an Olympic medal.

Chen put his head on a pillow and fell asleep.

The figure skater who awoke was unburdened by expectation. He felt no pressure. And he returned to Gangneung Ice Arena to complete the statement he’d hoped to make in his Olympic debut at the Pyeongchang Games. Chen made history in the process, becoming the first figure skater to land six clean quadruple jumps in competition.

And a special medal is warranted, it seems, for his fight in vaulting from 17th to fifth in the final standings on a performance of incomparable courage.

“I knew at that point I had literally nothing to lose, so I decided just to try it,” said Chen, 18, whose score, a whopping 215.08, elevated him to first only temporarily, as the day belonged to Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu.

The defending Olympic and world champion, Hanyu had answered questions about his readiness with his brilliant short program that earned an Olympic record 111.68 points on Friday. The only question that remained was one of stamina. Having not competed for three months after suffering a serious ankle injury last fall, would the waiflike Hanyu have the stamina to complete a 4 minute, 40-second free skate that included four planned quadruple jumps?

He had just enough, staging a performance that tapped the full range of his expressive power while tapping the limits of his endurance. In doing so, Hanyu became the first male figure skater to repeat as Olympic champion since the equally precocious American, Dick Button, did so 66 years ago, earning the second of his two consecutive gold medals at the 1952 Oslo Games.

Skating to powerful music from the soundtrack “Seimei,” Hanyu was twice was forced to “save” jumps but did so without putting a hand to the ice. And with incomparable poise, he skated on, not missing an interpretive flourish until it was time for his bow, which brought the customary rain-shower of Winnie-the-Pooh bears from his legions of fans the stands.

Hanyu’s Japanese teammate, Shoma Uno, took silver (306.90)

And Spain’s Javier Fernandez, 26, Hanyu’s Montreal-based training partner, earned the bronze medal in what he has indicated will be his final Olympics.

Chen’s U.S. teammates, Vincent Zhou and Adam Rippon, finished sixth and 10th, respectively.

An Olympic athlete can do no better than perform at his best on sports’ greatest stage, and if, on the day, a rival is simply better, pay respect. Making their Olympic debuts at 17 and 28, respectively, Zhou and Rippon did that.

In the field of 24, Rippon was one of just four skaters who didn’t plan or perform a quad. Instead, he stuck with the strategy that served him well in Friday’s short program – performing the jumps he does best, as beautifully as he can. Rippon’s spins and footwork, the artistic connective tissue between the high-value jumps, have long been world-class. And wearing a delicately beaded blue top that evoked a bird’s feathers, he made the ice his canvas in a thematic program set to Coldplay’s “O (Fly On),” about a bird with a broken wing taking flight. Light as a bird himself, Rippon hit every element with grace and, after taking his bow, put a hand to his heart.

“It has been surreal,” said Rippon, who took equal pride in the achievements of teammates he regards as his “sons.” “This whole entire Olympics experience has been more than I could have dreamed of.”

Zhou staged his own heroics with a five-quad program to music from the “Moulin Rouge” soundtrack. Zhou crushed his season’s best marks, earning 192.16 for the performance, which slotted him behind Chen.

Chen, the two-time U.S. Champion, had planned an ambitious program that included five quadruple jumps despite the fact that he hadn’t successfully landed a clean quad four previous attempts at these Winter Games. He made his figure-skating “audible” to go for broke by adding a sixth quad to the five he had planned-a feat that would stretch the limits of athleticism, endurance and precision for a male figure skater-shortly before the competition.

“Having such a rough short program allowed me to just forget about expectation and allow myself to really enjoy myself,” said Chen, who more than lived up to his nickname of the sport’s “Quad King.”

Performing to music from the film, “Mao’s Last Dancer,” Chen has dominated American figure skating for so long, delivering on his promise at every turn, that it is easy for forget that he is just 18. There’s no reason to think he won’t be a factor in the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing or the 2026 Games beyond that.

Button, 88, live tweeting the event, sent words of encouragement to Chen just minutes before his free skate: “Hey Nathan Chen Beyonce fell off the stage at a concert and got right back up, so can you.”

Despite the heroics, it proved impossible to catch Hanyu.

Said Chen: “As much as I tried to deny it, I think I did feel the pressure a lot before the short program — especially thinking about medals and placement and all of that-things that were completely out of my control. That just tightened me up; made me really cautious out on the ice, and that’s not the right way to skate. And then, being in such a low place going into the long, I allowed myself to completely forget about expectations and just allowed myself to be myself.”