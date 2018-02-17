After complaints of tourists pooping on the beach, Old Orchard Beach eyes new bathroom

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Liz Gotthelf, Journal Tribune • February 17, 2018 11:21 am

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — The town is considering placing a seasonal public restroom on the corner of West Grand and Union avenues.

The Town Council will decide Tuesday whether to spend up to $72,000 for a seasonal bathroom.

Late last summer, the town received complaints from residents who said they had witnessed people relieve themselves nearby the town beach and on private property.

The town has public restrooms in the downtown area, but not at other access points to the beach.

In the fall, Town Manager Larry Mead announced a small working group had formed to address the need for additional public bathroom facilities.

Mead has researched options for additional public bathroom facilities and concluded the best solution was to purchase a self-contained restroom trailer that can be put in place for the summer months and then stored in winter, according to written commentary for Tuesday night’s town council meeting.

The trailer unit is the “most practical and appropriate for the town’s need and the convenience of beach visitors,” according to town council documents.

“The trailer units are often used for large and small public and private outdoor events. They are also a popular choice of municipalities for beaches and other outdoor recreation areas,” according to town documents.

The town is considering a trailer with three separate restroom stalls, one of which would be handicapped accessible, according to town documents. The trailer would be hooked up to town water and sewer.

Mead has made an agreement with a property owner to allow the town to put the trailer on property near the train tracks on the corner of West Grand and Union avenues, a short walk from the beach. Under the terms of the agreement, the town is allowed to put the trailer on the property seasonally for five years, according to town documents.

The town has received quotes from four vendors that range from about $41,000 to about $71,000. The town is working with vendors to determine which option is best for the town.

