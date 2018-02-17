Somerset County man killed in snowmobile crash

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • February 17, 2018 7:24 pm

A local man died Saturday in a snowmobile crash in Smithfield, according to the Maine Warden Service.

Brian Gatie, 53, of Smithfield, was traveling on a club snowmobile trail when he struck a tree, Lt. Thomas D. Ward said in a press release.

Excessive speed appears to be a factor, Ward said.

Gatie was the first of three sleds travelling together at the time of the crash, he said. Gatie, who was operating an early model Polaris Indy snowmobile, was not wearing a helmet.

Smithfield is located about 20 miles west of Fairfield in Somerset County.

It was the third fatal snowmobile crash of 2018.

The Maine Warden Service continues to investigate the incident. Game wardens were assisted at the scene by members of Smithfield Fire and Delta Ambulance.

The warden service cautioned snowmobile operators to be aware of icy and deteriorating trail conditions in some parts of the state.