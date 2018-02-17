Man charged after police chase in Naples

Jackie Farwell | BDN Jackie Farwell | BDN

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office | BDN Cumberland County Sheriff's Office | BDN

Courtesy of Cumberland County Sheriff's Office | BDN Courtesy of Cumberland County Sheriff's Office | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • February 17, 2018 4:43 pm

A Brownfield man was charged Saturday with eluding an officer, criminal speeding and operating under the influence of intoxicants after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase in Naples, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Nicholson, 25, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier on Route 302 in the area of Moose Landing Marina at about 2:13 a.m. when Deputy Todd McGee saw him allegedly speeding. McGee activated his lights and siren as the drive turned on to Route 11, also known as the Casco Road, according to information posted on the department’s website.

The driver allegedly refused to stop and increased his speed to more than 90 miles per hour. The car traveled about a mile on Route 11 before the driver lost control, went sideways off the road and struck a utility pole, breaking it in half, the report said.

Nicholson was ejected from the vehicle and landed in a snowbank, according to the posting. He was transported to Bridgton Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.