February 17, 2018
ATV riders rescued after falling through ice on Maine lake

The Associated Press

ORLAND, Maine — Two ATV riders have been rescued after falling through the ice on a lake in Hancock County.

After receiving a 911 call, the fire department acted quickly to pull the pair and the machines from Alamoosook Lake in Orland Friday afternoon. Officials say the two people were extremely cold but otherwise OK. They were taken to the hospital.

Fire officials say moving water underneath the ice made the surface weaker than the riders expected. They are reminding people to thoroughly check ice before venturing out on it because changes in the ice can happen within a few feet.

Comments

