By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • February 16, 2018 12:49 pm

Updated: February 16, 2018 12:51 pm

Four Class A North girls basketball quarterfinals are set Friday at the Augusta Civic Center.

No. 6 Medomak Valley faces No. 3 and defending state champion Messalonskee at 3 p.m., followed by No. 7 Nokomis against No. 2 Skowhegan at 4:30.

The night session begins with No. 5 Brewer against No. 4 Lawrence at 7 p.m., followed by No. 8 Gardiner against No. 9 Hampden Academy at 8:30.

Stay tuned for updates.