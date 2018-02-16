UMaine hockey hosting BC on Senior Night

February 16, 2018 8:35 pm

Men’s Hockey

MAINE vs. BOSTON COLLEGE

Time, site: Saturday, 7:35 p.m., Alfond Arena, Orono

Records: UMaine 16-11-4 (10-8-3 Hockey East), BC 15-13-3 (15-6)

Series, last meeting: BC leads 67-46-9, BC 3-2 on 11/5/16

Key players: Maine — LW Mitch Fossier (11 goals, 17 assists), RW Eduards Tralmaks (9 & 14), LW Nolan Vesey (9 & 10), C Tim Doherty (8 & 11), D Patrick Holway (6 & 12), RW Brendan Robbins (10 & 8), D Brady Keeper (6 & 9), G Jeremy Swayman (13-7-3, 2.54 goals-against average, .926 save percentage); BC — C Julius Mattila (10 & 14), RW Logan Hutsko (10 & 14), LW David Cotton (8 & 15), LW Graham McPhee (11 & 8), D Casey Fitzgerald (4 & 12), D Michael Kim (5 & 9), G Joseph Woll (12-10-2, 2.68, .904)

Game notes: The Eagles will be playing their third game in six days and second in three nights. BC, like UMaine, is a sophomore-freshmen laden team. The Eagles are fast and highly skilled and are explosive in transition. UMaine will have to manage the puck well. The Black Bears will also need to use their physicality and size to their advantage by getting the puck deep in the offensive zone and sustaining the forecheck. BC is coming off a 5-2 win at UMass on Thursday night. UMaine topped UNH 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday night, UMaine’s fourth straight overtime game and its sixth over the last eight games. UMaine will honors its seniors: Nolan Vesey, Cedric Lacroix and Mark Hamilton. Co-captains Hamilton and center Chase Pearson missed the UNH game due to undisclosed injuries.