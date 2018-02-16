ABC-7, Fox-22 to air six high school basketball tournament games

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • February 16, 2018 6:38 pm

As they have done in the past, WVII-Channel 7 in Bangor and its Fox affiliate, Channel 22, will televise basketball tournament games next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, according to Mike Palmer, WVII-Fox 22’s general manager.

They will take the feed from the Northeast Sports Network, which is livestreaming the games.

On Thursday and Friday afternoons, they will show Class D and C North girls semifinal games from the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Those games will be held at 2:05 p.m. and 3:35 p.m. each day with the D girls playing on Thursday and the C girls on Friday.

On Wednesday, Palmer said there could be a late morning game in addition to an afternoon game depending upon the matchups. He said they could televise games from the Augusta Civic Center or the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

They won’t be airing games simultaneously, he said.

“The location isn’t an issue, it’s the matchup,” explained Palmer who, ideally, would like matchups involving teams in the stations’ viewership range.

“Having a couple Portland-area teams wouldn’t work for us,” he said.

He said the 2:05 p.m. Thursday and Friday games will be on Fox-22 and the 3:35 p.m. games will be on ABC-7.

He said the Northeast Sports Network has been “a terrific partner” and that his station doesn’t make any money on the venture.

“It’s strictly public service,’ said Palmer.

He also said the network is looking into televising University of Maine men’s Hockey East playoff games.

The network will be carrying its seventh UMaine regular season game on Saturday when the Black Bears entertain Boston College at 7:30 p.m.

The Black Bears are guaranteed to host a first-round series but could also earn a first-round bye depending on what happens over their final three games.

“We want very much to be able to air the games. We’re looking into trying to make it work,” said Palmer.

