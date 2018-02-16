No. 3 Texas Tech tops UMaine baseball in season opener

February 16, 2018 9:31 pm

Third-ranked Texas Tech scored three runs in the third inning on Friday, providing the margin of victory in a 4-2 college baseball victory over the University of Maine at Lubbock, Texas.

Cody Farhat stroked a two-run single in the third inning for the Red Raiders, who outhit the Black Bears 7-4 in the teams’ mutual season opener.

Josh Jung hit a solo home run, a double and a single to pace Texas Tech, which received five innings of three-hit, one-run pitching from winner Davis Martin, who struck out four and walked two.

Bangor’s Justin Courtney (0-1) suffered the loss, surrendering six hits and three runs with six strikeouts and a walk in his four-inning stint.

Danny Casals paced the Black Bears offense with two singles. Matt Geoffrion worked three innings of one-hit, one-run relief with three strikeouts and two walks for UMaine. He also hit two batters.

The hosts broke a scoreless tie in the third when John McMillon was hit by a pitch, Gabe Holt doubled and Farhat followed with a two-run single. Jung made it 3-0 with his RBI single.

UMaine got a run back in the fifth when Brandon Vicens singled, Colin Ridley walked and both advanced on Caleb Kerbs’ sacrifice bunt. Jeremy Pena’s groundout plated the run.

Jung’s solo homer made it 4-1 in the bottom of the inning.

The Black Bears scratched out a run in the eighth when Pena walked, advanced on a wild pitch, moved up on Christopher Bec’s walk and scored on a groundout by Hernen Sardinas.