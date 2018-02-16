York
February 16, 2018
Maine high school coach faces sexual assault charges

WGME | BDN
Peter Pelletier, 51, of Biddeford
By CBS 13

A former high school coach is facing multiple sexual assault charges.

Peter Pelletier, 51, of Biddeford was arrested on two counts of unlawful sexual contact, one count of unlawful sexual touching, assault and endangering the welfare of a child, according to documents obtained at the York County Court.

Biddeford High School confirms Pelletier was employed as a softball coach from 2007-2012. He was a volunteer assistant coach in 2015 and 2016.

The school said he had a clean record at the time of employment.

To reach a sexual assault advocate, call the Statewide Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Line at 800-871-7741, TTY 888-458-5599. This free and confidential 24-hour service is accessible from anywhere in Maine. Calls are automatically routed to the closest sexual violence service provider.

