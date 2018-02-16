New England
February 16, 2018
New England Latest News | Poll Questions | Tourney Time 2018 | Parkland Shooting | Winter Olympics
New England

NH Powerball winner suing for anonymity will get her money

Charles Krupa | AP | BDN
Charles Krupa | AP | BDN
Attorney William Shaheen, center, who represents lottery winner "Jane Doe", shakes hands with New Hampshire Lottery executive director Charles McIntyre, right, prior to a hearing in the Jane Doe v. NH Lottery Commission case at Hillsborough Superior Court in Nashua, N.H., Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Lawyers for a New Hampshire woman, who says she has a Powerball ticket that won a $559.7 million jackpot, are requesting that a judge grant her a request to stay anonymous.
The Associated Press
Updated:

NASHUA, New Hampshire — A woman who won a $559.7 million Powerball jackpot will get her money as a legal fight over releasing her identity plays out in court.

In a court filing on Thursday, the New Hampshire Lottery Commission approved the payment to a trust the woman set up. The winning ticket will be placed in a secure location until a court decides whether it’s subject to the state’s Right to Know Law.

Lawyers for the woman, identified as Jane Doe, say she signed the back of the ticket following the Jan. 6 drawing, the nation’s eighth-largest lottery jackpot, without realizing it would result in her name and address being made public. Under New Hampshire law, a lottery winner’s name, town and prize amount are public information.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like