Maine shipyard wins $8.8 million contract to build state ferry

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • February 16, 2018 12:32 pm

East Boothbay shipbuilders Washburn & Doughty is slated to build the next Maine State Ferry Service vessel after submitting the lowest bid of $8.8 million.

The Maine Department of Transportation sent the company a notice of intent to award a contract for construction of the new, 154-foot ferry, designed to carry vehicles and passengers, according to an MDOT release.

The ferry was designed by Gilbert Associates, Inc., of Braintree, Massachusetts, to be able to serve any of the islands serviced by the ferry service except Matinicus, according to the release.

The ferry service also provides service to Vinalhaven, North Haven, Islesboro, Swans Island and Frenchboro.

The new ferry will include three main deck lanes and hold 23 vehicles and 250 passengers.

In 1992 and 1993, Washburn & Doughty built three vessels still in service for the Maine State Ferry Service.

“We are honored to have been selected to construct the new ferry service vessel for the Maine State Ferry Service,” Katie Doughty Maddox, vice president of sales and marketing at Washburn & Doughty, said in the release. “This contract will create jobs at our shipyard during its construction and we are proud to have our Maine workers building a vessel to serve Maine residents, businesses and visitors to our midcoast island communities.”

