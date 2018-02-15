Traip boys blow out Buckfield in first home playoff game in 9 years

Ioanna Raptis | Portsmouth Herald | BDN Ioanna Raptis | Portsmouth Herald | BDN

By Mike Zhe, Portsmouth Herald • February 15, 2018 11:36 am

KITTERY, Maine — There was no drama at the end. No doubt.

Just some validation for the eighth-seeded Traip Academy boys basketball team, which got to treat its first home playoff game in nine years like an up-tempo party in a 78-44 win over No. 9 Buckfield in the preliminary round of the Class C South playoffs on Wednesday.

Sophomore guard Will Stuart scored 20 of his game-high 24 points in the first half, senior forward Dalan Hubbard double-doubled with 15 points and 11 rebounds, and the Rangers (10-9) are headed to the Augusta Civic Center next week for the first time in seven years.

“It was fun,” said Hubbard. “Knowing it’s your last home game, we had to go out with a bang.”

Traip will play top-seeded Hall-Dale (17-1) in the regional quarterfinals on Monday (8:30 p.m.) in Augusta.

“This was good,” said Traip coach Jeremy Paul. “If we come out ready to play, with confidence, and continue to move the ball, I think we’re alright.”

The Rangers came out active, turning steals on the defensive end and makes by Stuart into a double-digit lead before the first quarter was up.

They owned a 31-12 lead midway through the second quarter after the wiry Stuart, putting up set shots, hit another three to advance what would be a 16-2 run and get the Bucks signaling for time-out.

“I just had a hot hand,” said Stuart. “I came out scoring. My teammates were getting me the ball, and when that happens, you just want to keep it going.”

But the Bucks closed the half with their best segment of the night. Forward Ethan Jackson (20 points) led them on a 10-0 period-ending run that made it a 37-22 game at the break, Zack Grover driving for a hoop in the final seconds.

“I think we came out a little bit shell-shocked,” said Buckfied coach Kyle Rines, noting that no player on either team had been in a playoff game before. “Being at home, with their student section, it cures (their) butterflies pretty quickly.”

The Rangers regained command quickly when the second half began. Senior guard Andrew Davis brought the crowd to his feet, setting up Hubbard with a behind-the-back pass, and senior guard Edoardo Spinolio scored on an acrobatic drive moments later to kick off an 11-0 run that upped the lead to 56-28.

Buckfield and Traip had just four common opponents in the regular season, the Rangers beating all of them and the Bucks going 2-4.

“We don’t play teams like that often; we need to,” said Rines. “Charlie Driscoll is one of the best point guards we played against all year and Will Stuart is a great set-shooter. When there’s no one in the vicinity he’s going to let it fly.”

Buckfield got 10 points from junior guard Noah Wiley and eight from senior point forward Grover.

The Traip starters, meanwhile, got to appreciate the last seven minutes from the bench.

“We’ve had our ups and downs, so it definitely feels good to get that first win in the playoffs,” said Davis. “I haven’t been in the playoffs my whole high school career. It feels great to go to Augusta so we can keep this going.”

The Rangers did not play Hall-Dale during the regular season. They’ll be underdogs against one of the deepest teams in the division.

“The pressure’s off. We’re playing with house money,” said Paul. “We’ve got three seniors who’ve never been there, the younger kids can develop and get a sense of the court, and maybe we can get there more consistently.”

With a sophomore offensive catalyst.

“If we want to win up there, we’ve got to go in with the mindset that we are supposed to be there, that we didn’t just get lucky,” said Stuart. “We have to expect to win.”

