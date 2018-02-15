Big night for Thornton Academy, South Portland in southern Maine tourney action

Pat McDonald | Journal Tribune | BDN Pat McDonald | Journal Tribune | BDN

By Staff, Journal Tribune • February 15, 2018 10:23 am

The No. 3 Thornton Academy boys basketball team topped No. 6 Sanford 64-40 on Wednesday evening.

Despite a tight first two quarters, the Trojans would pull away in the second half to punch their ticket to the Class AA South semifinals.

Payton Jones led TA with 23 points on the day while Anthony Bracamonte tallied eight points. Sanford was led by Ethan Shain with nine points, all on 3-pointers, while Matt Romano scored eight.

South Portland boys 70, Massabesic 40

The Red Riots cruised to a win over visiting Massabesic in the Class AA South boys quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Edward Buckley led South Portland with 23 points while Noah Malone added 14. Alex Schepis led the Mustangs with 12 points while Isaac DesVergnes chipped in eight and Nick Amabile seven.

Massabesic finishes the year with a 5-14 overall record.

Madison boys 56, Old Orchard Beach, 39

Madison topped OOB in Wednesday’s Class C South preliminary round.

The Seagulls led by one at half, but Madison would catch fire and control the pace the rest of the way.

Ian Regan led OOB with 15 points in the loss. OOB finishes at 9-10 overall.

South Portland girls 55, Noble 32

The No. 1 South Portland Red Riots cruised to a win over No. 8 Noble in the Class AA quarters on Wednesday.

Tori Exel led the Knights with nine points while Amy Fleming added eight. Noble finishes the year with a 4-15 record.

