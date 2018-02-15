Maine biathlete a perfect shot in prone position, but misses out on Olympic medal

Gregorio Borgia | AP | BDN Gregorio Borgia | AP | BDN

By Seth Koenig , BDN Staff • February 15, 2018 9:57 am

Updated: February 15, 2018 10:01 am

In a 15-kilometer biathlon competition delayed from Wednesday due to high winds, Cape Elizabeth native Clare Egan was a perfect 10-for-10 shooting the target from the prone position, but finished far short of her first Olympic medal Thursday.

The biathlon combines cross country skiing and rifle shooting. Egan missed four shots over two rounds at the standing position, with each missed shot adding a one-minute penalty to her time.

In the end, she finished in 62nd place, nearly 6 minutes and 54 seconds behind gold medalist Hanna Oeberg from Sweden.

The highest American finisher was Susan Dunklee, who came in at No. 19.

Egan is a Maine native who was a state skiing champion at Cape Elizabeth High School. Egan, who studied foreign relations and linguistics in college, began learning Korean prior to attending the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

It was the sixth language she has studied.

“I’ve always said my favorite part of being on the team is having an opportunity to be a good ambassador for my country,” she told the BDN in an interview before the Olympics.

She also competed in Saturday’s 7.5-kilometer biathlon sprint, finishing in 61st place in the first portion.

The top 60 advanced in the shorter competition.

Other Mainers have fallen short in their pursuits of Olympic medals thus far. Portland-born luger Emily Sweeney was taken to the clinic after crashing in her final run on Tuesday, and Bethel’s Troy Murphy finished 17th in the first round of the finals in the men’s moguls Monday, with the top 12 advancing.

Skier Dinos Lefkaritis, who carried the flag for Cyprus during the opening ceremonies, is a junior at Bates College in Lewiston. He is scheduled to compete in the men’s giant slalom on Saturday and men’s slalom on Feb. 21.

