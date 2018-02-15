Unfortunately, Trump is keeping his promise to govern as he ran his businesses

Evan Vucci | AP | BDN Evan Vucci | AP | BDN

President Donald Trump is keeping his promise to govern much as he ran his businesses.

He is using other people’s money, paying little to no attention to management, believes he doesn’t have to answer to anyone (as a private business, he had no board) and intends to leave office with both himself and his family far richer.

Trump, who had a string of bankruptcies and borrowed from foreign banks because U.S. banks didn’t trust him to repay, has proposed a budget that would add $7 trillion to the national debt, currently $20 trillion. But the tax cuts (80 percent benefit the top 1 percent) will add an additional $1.5 trillion.

Trump’s imperious, stormy management style is not what they teach in business schools. The White House turnover rate is a record 34 percent. Dozens of key positions don’t even have nominees.

Trump had to know and didn’t care that a wife beater without a permanent security clearance worked shoulder-to-shoulder with him for more than a year handling classified papers. Presidential historians deem the Trump White House one of the most badly managed ever. As many as 40 White House officials still don’t have permanent clearances, including son-in-law Jared Kushner, who owes hundreds of millions of dollars to foreigners but is privy to the nation’s top secrets.

Intelligence agencies worry that aides with large debts, messy relationships or close ties to enemy nations are blackmailable.

Trump refuses to put his businesses in a blind trust or release tax returns. By all accounts, the presidency is vastly increasing his profits from more than 100 tenants, many foreigners with no public disclosure. His daughter Ivanka’s business greatly benefits from new licenses from countries such as China.

If there was one thing on which most Americans agreed after the 2016 election, it was that the country’s infrastructure — highways and roads, bridges, ports, electric grid, etc. — is in such disrepair it threatens national security. Trump promised to fix it.

A year after taking office, he is proposing to spend $200 billion on infrastructure and make cash-strapped states spend the other $1.3 trillion. Not happening.

Trump also proposes to sell off American assets — parks, oil and gas leases on previously protected wilderness and coastal areas, even landmarks. He wants to sell Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport that serve Washington, D.C. He’d sell the George Washington Memorial Parkway along the Potomac River. Actually, Trump wants to sell off a lot of the nation’s roads and bridges to private interests that would charge the public tolls. He seeks $18 billion toward the Trump Wall. (Spoiler alert: Mexico won’t pay for it.)

Trump promised to protect Medicare (health care for the elderly) and Medicaid (health care for the poor). Now he wants to cut Medicare by $554 billion and Medicaid by $250 billion. Medicaid would no longer be an entitlement program with the federal government providing funds for the states to pay out to those who qualify under federal rules. Instead, federal payments to states would be capped, and states would not have to follow any rules.

Trump also wants to end the food stamp program and replace it with “harvest boxes” of staples — a logistical nightmare many think would increase hunger and child malnutrition. Let them eat grain. Trump also wants to cut the federal housing budget by $7 billion.

A manager’s most important attribute is that she or he can be taken at her or his word. Trump has told more than 2,000 verified lies since taking office. He even lies to Congress. For example, he promised Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kansas, he wouldn’t propose cuts to the crop insurance program and then did.

By far the most perplexing aspect of Trump’s management has been his refusal to acknowledge that Russia (which Trump tried valiantly to push to approve a hotel he wanted or wants to build in Moscow) interfered in the 2016 elections and is again meddling this year. Intelligence chiefs testified that Trump hasn’t asked them to take steps to safeguard our elections.

Trump was never good at reading papers subordinates gave him. He still isn’t, refusing to read the president’s daily brief, the overnight encapsulation of what is going on around the world and vital background for emergency decisions.

Yup. A CEO for the ages.

Ann McFeatters is a columnist for Tribune News Service.

