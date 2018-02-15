Maine AG assembles task force to probe increase in police shootings

Ashley L. Conti | BDN | Ashley L. Conti | BDN | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN | Ashley L. Conti | BDN | BDN

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • February 15, 2018 1:48 pm

The Maine Attorney General has established a task force to review police use of deadly force, following a sharp uptick in the number of people shot to death by law enforcement officers in the state last year.

The 13-person committee is charged with digging into police shootings beyond the question examined by the attorney general’s office of whether a killing was legally justified. The panel will attempt to draw conclusions about why these incidents are occurring and whether they can be prevented.

“The dramatic increase in the number of police-involved deadly force incidents in the last few years deserves a broader analysis of the cause of such events,” Attorney General Janet Mills wrote in a letter to committee members, adding that the group should also look at the upswing in “critical incidents in which the police ultimately did not use deadly force.”

The group will be lead by Matt Brown, a retired U.S. probation officer who now works in crisis intervention training. Members include representatives from various law enforcement agencies, the Maine Association of Police, the Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence, a criminal prosecutor, a forensic examiner and representatives from Maine journalism, including Bangor Daily News criminal justice reporter Judy Harrison.

[Fatal police shootings surge in Maine in 2017]

By June of 2017, twice as many people had been shot by Maine police as in all of 2016 and 2015 combined. Since 1990, the attorney general’s office has been charged with investigating such cases, and over more than 100 cases, has never found a police officer to have been unjustified in the use of deadly force.

Last summer, Mills, a Democrat seeking her party’s nomination for governor this year, said that she was concerned with the sharp rise in police shootings but satisfied with the standards her office uses in deciding whether fatal force was legally justified.

[How Maine police shootings are investigated]

The new task force will review past police shootings and other incidents to understand what led up to the use of fatal or nearly-fatal force with an eye towards understanding how to prevent future death and injury, Mills’ letter states.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.