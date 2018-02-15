Nation
February 15, 2018
Nation

Anthony Rizzo heads to South Florida to mourn shooting at his high school

Ross D. Franklin | AP | BDN
In this Aug .13, 2017, file photo, Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo waits to bat against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Phoenix. Rizzo is departing spring training for his home in Parkland, Florida, to offer support in the wake of a deadly shooting at his former high school.
By Jacob Bogage, The Washington Post
Updated:

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is headed home to South Florida on Thursday to mourn the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where Rizzo graduated in 2007, the team announced. The story was first reported by ESPN.

Seventeen people were killed Wednesday in a shooting at the end of the school day. It was the 18th school shooting in 2018, according to nonpartisan firearm-safety advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety.

On Wednesday Rizzo tweeted:

“Parkland and Coral Springs please stay strong! This is out of control and and our country is in desperate need for change. I hope In this darkest of times back home this brings everyone together and we can find love. You’re all in my prayers”

In November, Rizzo donated $150,000 to install lights around the school’s baseball and softball fields.

Rizzo had arrived early this week to Spring Training in Mesa, Arizona, where Cubs position players were set to report on Monday. He’s expected to return to the team by then.

