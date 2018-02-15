Another missing Maine clammer found dead

By Callie Ferguson • February 15, 2018 1:43 pm

Searchers found the body of a 62-year-old Harrington clammer on Thursday who had had been missing since the night before, authorities said.

Delbert Caler went clamming on Wednesday night and never returned, prompting Marine Patrol to launch a search for him at 6 a.m. Thursday, according to Department of Marine Resources spokesman Jeff Nichols.

Caler’s body was found around 9 a.m. in the waters near Lower Wass Cove on Pleasant River, half a mile from his clamming gear, Nichols said. Locals and the Maine Warden Service aided in the search, he said.

The Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta is investigating the cause of Caler’s death. There has been no indication of foul play, Nichols said.

Caler is the second Maine shellfish harvester found dead this year after going missing. The body of Paul Benner, 33, was discovered in the waters off St. George in January.